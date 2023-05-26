The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: Report

    An attorney for Tucker Carlson previously called the leaks part of a 'smear campaign' against his client

    Zachary Leeman
    A recent FBI search of a media consultant’s Florida home stems from a probe by a Tampa federal prosecutor into previous Fox News leaks, involving footage of former host Tucker Carlson.

    According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, the home of media consultant Tim Burke, a former Daily Beast writer who now runs Burke Communications, was searched by the FBI earlier this month as part of the probe into Fox leaks.

    ox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Following Carlson’s April departure from the network, a number of behind-the-scenes videos of him began appearing on sites like Media Matters. 

    The Tampa Bay Times confirmed with two sources close to the investigation that the Burke search is related to the probe, though he has not been accused of any wrongdoing. 

    In a letter obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, a Tampa federal prosecutor discussed a criminal probe into leaks with Fox News. 

    Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Trezevant asked Fox to preserve any documentation related to the investigation for 90 days, according to the report. 

    Burke and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment for the report, the former after consulting an attorney.

    Fox News also declined to comment when reached by The Messenger for a response. 

    An attorney for Carlson previously accused a Fox board member of being behind a “smear campaign” of leaks against Carlson. In a statement to The Messenger, a spokesperson for the network called the accusation “categorically false.”

