Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: Report

A recent FBI search of a media consultant’s Florida home stems from a probe by a Tampa federal prosecutor into previous Fox News leaks, involving footage of former host Tucker Carlson.

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, the home of media consultant Tim Burke, a former Daily Beast writer who now runs Burke Communications, was searched by the FBI earlier this month as part of the probe into Fox leaks.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Following Carlson’s April departure from the network, a number of behind-the-scenes videos of him began appearing on sites like Media Matters.

The Tampa Bay Times confirmed with two sources close to the investigation that the Burke search is related to the probe, though he has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

In a letter obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, a Tampa federal prosecutor discussed a criminal probe into leaks with Fox News.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Trezevant asked Fox to preserve any documentation related to the investigation for 90 days, according to the report.

Burke and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment for the report, the former after consulting an attorney.

Fox News also declined to comment when reached by The Messenger for a response.

An attorney for Carlson previously accused a Fox board member of being behind a “smear campaign” of leaks against Carlson. In a statement to The Messenger, a spokesperson for the network called the accusation “categorically false.”