Federal Prosecutors To Dismiss Corruption Charges Against Andrew Gillum

Federal prosecutors moved on Monday to dismiss charges against former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum and his political mentor.
Prosecutors filed paperwork in U.S. District Court to dismiss the charges after Gillum was acquitted Thursday of lying to the FBI in a corruption case that also involved the illegal use of contributions to the 2018 campaign. The jury could not reach agreement on other charges.
Gillum narrowly lost to Ron DeSantis in the 2018 gubernatorial race.
“Andrew Gillum had the courage to stand up and say I am innocent. And that is finally being recognized," Gillum’s defense attorneys David Oscar Markus, Margot Moss and Katie Miller said in a statement.
"We want to thank the hard working jury who did their job and explained to the government why it should drop the case. Andrew has endured a lot over the past few years and now can resume his life and public service.”
The judge must still rule on prosecutors' request to drop the charges.
