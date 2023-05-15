The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Federal Prosecutors To Dismiss Corruption Charges Against Andrew Gillum

    Gillum, a Democrat who lost his bid for governor in 2018 against DeSantis, was acquitted last week of lying to the FBI in a corruption case.

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    Federal prosecutors moved on Monday to dismiss charges against former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum and his political mentor. 

    Prosecutors filed paperwork in U.S. District Court to dismiss the charges after Gillum was acquitted Thursday of lying to the FBI in a corruption case that also involved the illegal use of contributions to the 2018 campaign. The jury could not reach agreement on other charges.

    Gillum narrowly lost to Ron DeSantis in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

    “Andrew Gillum had the courage to stand up and say I am innocent. And that is finally being recognized," Gillum’s defense attorneys David Oscar Markus, Margot Moss and Katie Miller said in a statement.  

    Read More

    "We want to thank the hard working jury who did their job and explained to the government why it should drop the case. Andrew has endured a lot over the past few years and now can resume his life and public service.”

    The judge must still rule on prosecutors' request to drop the charges.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.