Federal Prosecutors Respond to Hunter Biden Legal Team

Biden's lawyers are attempting to salvage an agreement

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Biden is facing charges for tax evasion and firearm possession. Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Hunter Biden’s plea deal negotiations continued to deteriorate on Tuesday as federal prosecutors filed their latest response to the Biden legal team’s attempts to salvage a deal.

Biden, who faces charges of tax evasion and firearm possession, had agreed to a plea deal and a pre-trial diversion agreement — an agreement in which Biden would not break the law or use drugs in exchange for less jail time. U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika did not approve the plea deal or diversion agreement, saying the deals were too broad. Biden wound up pleading not guilty after Noreika killed the deal.

Following attempts at new negotiations falling apart, the government filed a motion to withdraw its suggested plea deal terms. Biden’s attorneys responded by saying their client still planned to fulfill the terms of the diversion agreement, which they claimed was “valid and binding.”

In the latest filing, newly appointed special counsel David Weiss’ team argued that “the now-withdrawn diversion agreement, by its own terms, is not in effect.”

“The Defendant chose to plead not guilty at the hearing on July 26, 2023, and U.S. Probation declined to approve the proposed diversion agreement at that hearing,” reads the filing. “Thus, neither proposed agreement entered into effect.”

Read More
