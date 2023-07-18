Federal Prosecutors Interview Wisconsin’s Top Election Official In 2020 Probe  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Federal Prosecutors Interview Wisconsin’s Top Election Official In 2020 Probe 

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe is now the third known election official in the state to be interviewed by special counsel Jack Smith’s team

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Federal prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s team interviewed Wisconsin’s top election official in April in connection with the ongoing 2020 election probe. 

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe is now the third known election official in the state to be interviewed by Smith’s team. 

"In April 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe to be interviewed in the inquiry regarding the events surrounding Jan. 6, 2021," said WEC spokesman Riley Vetterkind in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"Administrator Wolfe cooperated with the subpoena and appeared in person before DOJ and Federal Bureau of Investigation officials in April. Due to this being an ongoing federal investigation, we are unable to provide further information."

Read More

It is believed Wolfe’s interview was conducted around the same time as when the FBI and federal investigators also interviewed top election officials in Madison and Milwaukee. 

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on June 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 felony counts in the special counsel's classified documents probe. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on June 9, 2023.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are believed to have carried out a campaign in the state’s election system to implement new voting restrictions and topple the election agency Wolfe leads. 

Biden ultimately won the state by a narrow margin of 49.6 percent to Trump’s 48.9 percent, flipping a state Trump had won in 2016. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.