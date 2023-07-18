Federal Prosecutors Interview Wisconsin’s Top Election Official In 2020 Probe
Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe is now the third known election official in the state to be interviewed by special counsel Jack Smith’s team
Federal prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s team interviewed Wisconsin’s top election official in April in connection with the ongoing 2020 election probe.
Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe is now the third known election official in the state to be interviewed by Smith’s team.
"In April 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe to be interviewed in the inquiry regarding the events surrounding Jan. 6, 2021," said WEC spokesman Riley Vetterkind in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"Administrator Wolfe cooperated with the subpoena and appeared in person before DOJ and Federal Bureau of Investigation officials in April. Due to this being an ongoing federal investigation, we are unable to provide further information."
It is believed Wolfe’s interview was conducted around the same time as when the FBI and federal investigators also interviewed top election officials in Madison and Milwaukee.
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are believed to have carried out a campaign in the state’s election system to implement new voting restrictions and topple the election agency Wolfe leads.
Biden ultimately won the state by a narrow margin of 49.6 percent to Trump’s 48.9 percent, flipping a state Trump had won in 2016.
