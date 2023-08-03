A Row of Federal Judges Showed up to Witness History With Trump’s Arraignment

The Washington D.C., federal courtroom spectacle of Donald Trump answering to felony charges that he illegally and fraudulently tried to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election was extraordinary enough.

Close legal observers couldn’t help but take note of something else too: A row of federal judges assembled in the room to witness the former president of the United States inside their building was a sight rarely seen in the federal judiciary.

This scene played out Thursday when U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya presided over Trump’s arraignment, and where she had plenty of company from her peers in the gallery.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, a George W. Bush-appointee who oversaw some of the grand jury proceedings that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team used to bring the Trump charges, was there. Alongside him were other veteran members of the District of Columbia’s bench, including Randolph Moss, Thomas Hogan, and Amy Berman Jackson.

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg (center, wearing a tie) speaking with reporters on Thursday outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on Aug. 3, 2023, before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump. Alec Dent/The Messenger

Jackson’s name in particular is well-known through Trumpworld. She’s the judge who issued a pre-trial gag order on right-wing political operative Roger Stone, after he disseminated an Instagram image with her face in apparent crosshairs. She also presided over the case of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and harshly criticized Trump in a number of cases involving Jan. 6 rioters.

Sitting in the back row of the gallery, they were appointed by presidents on both sides of the political aisle. Moss and Jackson are also Obama appointees, while Hogan was appointed by Ronald Reagan.

Magistrate judges aren’t political appointees, and so Upadhyaya had no such affiliation. Her fellow magistrate Michael Harvey appeared in court, as did multiple members of Upadhyaya’s family.