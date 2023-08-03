A Row of Federal Judges Showed up to Witness History With Trump’s Arraignment - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

A Row of Federal Judges Showed up to Witness History With Trump’s Arraignment

It was a sight rarely seen in the U.S. judiciary  

Published |Updated
Adam Klasfeld
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Protesters shout pro-Trump slogans in front of the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, DC, US, on August 3, 2023. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

The Washington D.C., federal courtroom spectacle of Donald Trump answering to felony charges that he illegally and fraudulently tried to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election was extraordinary enough. 

Close legal observers couldn’t help but take note of something else too: A row of federal judges assembled in the room to witness the former president of the United States inside their building was a sight rarely seen in the federal judiciary. 

This scene played out Thursday when U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya presided over Trump’s arraignment, and where she had plenty of company from her peers in the gallery. 

Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, a George W. Bush-appointee who oversaw some of the grand jury proceedings that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team used to bring the Trump charges, was there. Alongside him were other veteran members of the District of Columbia’s bench, including Randolph Moss, Thomas Hogan, and Amy Berman Jackson. 

Read More
U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg speaking with reporters on Thursday outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on Aug. 3, 2023, before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump.
U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg (center, wearing a tie) speaking with reporters on Thursday outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on Aug. 3, 2023, before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump.Alec Dent/The Messenger

Jackson’s name in particular is well-known through Trumpworld. She’s the judge who issued a pre-trial gag order on right-wing political operative Roger Stone, after he disseminated an Instagram image with her face in apparent crosshairs. She also presided over the case of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and harshly criticized Trump in a number of cases involving Jan. 6 rioters. 

Sitting in the back row of the gallery, they were appointed by presidents on both sides of the political aisle. Moss and Jackson are also Obama appointees, while Hogan was appointed by Ronald Reagan. 

Magistrate judges aren’t political appointees, and so Upadhyaya had no such affiliation. Her fellow magistrate Michael Harvey appeared in court, as did multiple members of Upadhyaya’s family.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.