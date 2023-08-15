Federal Judges Ask Alabama Lawmakers if They Ignored Court Order to Create Second Majority-Black District - The Messenger
Politics
Federal Judges Ask Alabama Lawmakers if They Ignored Court Order to Create Second Majority-Black District

The panel of judges heard arguments on Monday, but gave no indication as to when they would rule on the new map

Published
Kayla Gallagher
In reviewing Alabama's new congressional map during a three-judge panel hearing on Monday, federal judges questioned if state lawmakers ignored instructions to form a second-majority Black district to grant fair opportunities for minority voters.

The state was forced to redraw its congressional maps after the Supreme Court ruled in June that the original maps were a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act because they only had one majority-Black district out of seven when one of every four residents in Alabama is Black.

Lawyers for the plaintiff argued that having only one majority-Black voter district is still discriminatory.

The state lawyers were asked by the court to include a second district, which was not present on the map.

U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer asked if the state chose to “deliberately disregard” the court’s directive. 

Alabama’s solicitor general, Edmund LaCour, told the judges that the redrawn map was "close as you get" without violating the Constitution or redistricting laws.

LaCour accused the plaintiffs of pursuing a "racial gerrymander."

"Alabama has chosen instead to thumb its nose at this court and to thumb its nose at the nation’s highest court and to thumb its nose at its own Black citizens," Abha Khanna, an attorney for the plaintiffs said, accusing the state of "defiance over compliance."

The panel heard arguments on Monday, but gave no indication as to when they would rule on the new map.

