Federal Judge Tosses Suit Against Biden Student Loan Plan for Long-Term Borrowers

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by two organizations seeking to stop President Joe Biden's plan to forgive $39 billion in student loans to more than 800,000 borrowers.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington, a George W. Bush appointee, issued a ruling Monday that the injuries alleged in the suit were not sufficient.
"But — even assuming that Plaintiffs’ alleged injury was sufficient — they have not adequately demonstrated a causal link between Defendants’ action and an identifiable injury," Ludington wrote in the opinion.
The case was filed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Cato Institute earlier this month.
The Biden administration's new student loan debt forgiveness program forgives federal student loans for borrowers whose payments weren’t properly counted in the past.
- These Student Loan Borrowers Are Seeing ‘Balance: $0’
- Biden has another student loan forgiveness plan
- Biden Administration Forgives $39 Billion in Student Loans for Over 800,000 Borrowers
- Biden To Unveil New Measures To Protect Student Loan Borrowers Following SCOTUS Ruling
- Conservative Groups Take Aim at New Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Proposal
- Biden May Have No Better Luck With Plan B on Student Loans, Experts Say
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Chris Christie: ‘Nominating Someone Who’s Out on Bail in Four Jurisdictions is Not a Winning Formula’Politics
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics