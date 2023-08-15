Federal Judge Tosses Suit Against Biden Student Loan Plan for Long-Term Borrowers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Federal Judge Tosses Suit Against Biden Student Loan Plan for Long-Term Borrowers

The case was filed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Cato Institute earlier this month

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The lawsuit looked to block the Biden administration’s new loan forgiveness program. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by two organizations seeking to stop President Joe Biden's plan to forgive $39 billion in student loans to more than 800,000 borrowers.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington, a George W. Bush appointee, issued a ruling Monday that the injuries alleged in the suit were not sufficient.

"But — even assuming that Plaintiffs’ alleged injury was sufficient — they have not adequately demonstrated a causal link between Defendants’ action and an identifiable injury," Ludington wrote in the opinion.

The case was filed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Cato Institute earlier this month.

The Biden administration's new student loan debt forgiveness program forgives federal student loans for borrowers whose payments weren’t properly counted in the past. 

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.