Federal Judge Tosses Suit Against Biden Student Loan Plan for Long-Term Borrowers

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by two organizations seeking to stop President Joe Biden's plan to forgive $39 billion in student loans to more than 800,000 borrowers.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington, a George W. Bush appointee, issued a ruling Monday that the injuries alleged in the suit were not sufficient.

"But — even assuming that Plaintiffs’ alleged injury was sufficient — they have not adequately demonstrated a causal link between Defendants’ action and an identifiable injury," Ludington wrote in the opinion.

The case was filed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Cato Institute earlier this month.

The Biden administration's new student loan debt forgiveness program forgives federal student loans for borrowers whose payments weren’t properly counted in the past.