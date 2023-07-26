Federal Judge Tosses Bowe Bergdahl Desertion Conviction

A federal judge has vacated the military conviction of former Army soldier Bowe Bergdahl, who was convicted of desertion after walking off a U.S. military outpost and being captured by the Taliban in 2009.
According to multiple reports, U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Bergdahl was denied a fair trial because the military judge presiding over the case failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest.
In his ruling, Walton said the military judge, Jeffrey Nance, had failed to reveal he was in the process of applying for a job in the executive branch as an immigration judge.
The Bergdahl case grabbed even more spotlight in 2016 when then candidate Donald Trump criticized the soldier for deserting his post. After walking off his Afghanistan base, Bergdahl was tortured and beaten in Afghan custody. He was imprisoned in a small cage for four years, according to court documents.
- Judge Tosses Shareholder Cheating Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
- Prosecutors Push Judge to Ignore Sam Bankman-Fried’s Arguments to Toss Criminal Charges
- Trump Asks Judge to Toss Out Second Defamation Suit From E. Jean Carroll
- Inmate Gets Extra Prison Time for Threatening to Kill Judge with ‘Federally Funded’ Hitman
- Convictions Overturned for Wealthy Parents in College Admissions Scandal
In 2014, Bergdahl was returned to the U.S. in a prisoner swap in exchange for five Taliban leaders who were being held at Guantanamo Bay.
The swap faced criticism from Trump, then-Sen. John McCain and others.
Bergdahl's conviction and sentence had been narrowly upheld by military appeals courts before his lawyers took the case to U.S. District Court, resulting in Tuesday's ruling.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics