Federal Judge Tosses Bowe Bergdahl Desertion Conviction - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Federal Judge Tosses Bowe Bergdahl Desertion Conviction

Bergdahl was charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy

Published |Updated
The Messenger staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
U.S. Army, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl poses in front of an American flag. U.S. officials say Bergdahl, the only American soldier held prisoner in Afghanistan, was exchanged for five Taliban commanders being held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, according to published reports. (Photo by U.S. Army via Getty Images)U.S. Army via Getty Images

A federal judge has vacated the military conviction of former Army soldier Bowe Bergdahl, who was convicted of desertion after walking off a U.S. military outpost and being captured by the Taliban in 2009.

According to multiple reports, U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Bergdahl was denied a fair trial because the military judge presiding over the case failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest.

In his ruling, Walton said the military judge, Jeffrey Nance, had failed to reveal he was in the process of applying for a job in the executive branch as an immigration judge.

The Bergdahl case grabbed even more spotlight in 2016 when then candidate Donald Trump criticized the soldier for deserting his post. After walking off his Afghanistan base, Bergdahl was tortured and beaten in Afghan custody. He was imprisoned in a small cage for four years, according to court documents.

Read More

In 2014, Bergdahl was returned to the U.S. in a prisoner swap in exchange for five Taliban leaders who were being held at Guantanamo Bay.

The swap faced criticism from Trump, then-Sen. John McCain and others.

Bergdahl's conviction and sentence had been narrowly upheld by military appeals courts before his lawyers took the case to U.S. District Court, resulting in Tuesday's ruling.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.