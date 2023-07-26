Federal Judge Tosses Bowe Bergdahl Desertion Conviction

A federal judge has vacated the military conviction of former Army soldier Bowe Bergdahl, who was convicted of desertion after walking off a U.S. military outpost and being captured by the Taliban in 2009.

According to multiple reports, U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Bergdahl was denied a fair trial because the military judge presiding over the case failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest.

In his ruling, Walton said the military judge, Jeffrey Nance, had failed to reveal he was in the process of applying for a job in the executive branch as an immigration judge.

The Bergdahl case grabbed even more spotlight in 2016 when then candidate Donald Trump criticized the soldier for deserting his post. After walking off his Afghanistan base, Bergdahl was tortured and beaten in Afghan custody. He was imprisoned in a small cage for four years, according to court documents.

In 2014, Bergdahl was returned to the U.S. in a prisoner swap in exchange for five Taliban leaders who were being held at Guantanamo Bay.

The swap faced criticism from Trump, then-Sen. John McCain and others.

Bergdahl's conviction and sentence had been narrowly upheld by military appeals courts before his lawyers took the case to U.S. District Court, resulting in Tuesday's ruling.

The Associated Press contributed to this story