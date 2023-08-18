Federal Judge Rejects Trump’s Fourth Attempt at Halting E. Jean Carroll Litigation

Former President Donald Trump on Friday lost his fourth effort at pausing litigation filed against him by E. Jean Carroll, as a federal judge once again criticized the former president's "delay" tactics.

"This case was largely stalled for years due in large part to Mr. Trump’s repeated efforts to delay, which are chronicled in the Court’s prior decisions," Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in a 17-page ruling. "Mr. Trump’s latest motion to stay — his fourth such request — is yet another such attempt to delay unduly the resolution of this matter."

Trump's attorneys argued that the judge should suspend all proceedings until the Second Circuit issues a decision on their claims that he is entitled to presidential immunity. But Judge Kaplan, who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton, found that appeal was "frivolous."

Trump's attorney Alina Habba told The Messenger that the former president's legal team expected the ruling.

"While we disagree with the District Court's decision, we fully anticipated it," Habba said. "We will promptly move before the Second Circuit for a stay to preserve our client's entitlement to presidential immunity."

Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, declined to comment.

In May, a federal jury awarded Carroll a $5 million verdict after finding that Trump likely sexually abused her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s — and then defamed her once she went public with her account. But Carroll still has a pending defamation lawsuit based on Trump's comments about the allegations during his presidency.

E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images; KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

That lawsuit inspired extensive litigation on whether Trump enjoyed immunity under the Westfall Act, which shields government employees. The Department of Justice, both under Attorneys General Bill Barr and Merrick Garland, found for years that he did. Garland's Justice Department eventually withdrew that support, after multiple appellate court rulings narrowed the reach of the immunity.

Trump also argued that he has absolute presidential immunity, another position rejected by the judge.

"While there is a public interest in immunizing presidents for actions properly taken within the scope of their duties, there is a public interest also in ensuring that even presidents will be held accountable for actions that – as this Court already has determined in this case – do not come within that scope," the 17-page memorandum opinion states.

Carroll's remaining case seeks double the amount of damages as her prior case: $10 million, and it only alleges defamation. Trump also sought, and failed, to delay the prior trial with allegations under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allowed Carroll to advance her sexual abuse allegations directly by suspending the statute of limitations.

Judge Kaplan slated a trial in the remaining defamation case for Jan. 15, 2024.