Federal Judge Rejects Media’s Request for Electronics at Arraignment in Trump Docs Case
Judge Cannon's rejection of the media coalition's request is a setback for the nationwide push for transparency in federal courts
News organizations lost their request on Wednesday to bring electronic devices into court to cover the next arraignment of former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in the classified documents case.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, rejected the request from a broad media coalition by refusing to budge from her strict rule banning electronic devices anywhere in courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., where Trump is to be tried.
Neither Trump nor federal prosecutors opposed the media's request to have their computers, phones and other equipment with them during Thursday's hearing. Such an accommodation would allow reporters to file stories quickly, and if the permitted by a judge, enable real-time updates of court proceedings on live blogs and social media. Reporters currently need to stash their devices outside the courthouse or in their vehicles, creating a time lag between a breaking news development and the public learning about it.
The news organizations, which included the Associated Press, CNN, CBS, the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, stopped short of asking for cameras in the courtroom at this time.
Trump is not expected to be present at the Thursday's hearing in South Florida. The former president already notified the court he'll plead not guilty and would waive his right to appear in person to the latest round of criminal charges tied to his mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.
The newest co-defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, will be in court for his arraignment after getting an earlier hearing postponed because he had not yet hired a South Florida-based lawyer.
Despite increasing pressure to televise Trump's criminal proceedings — with a seeming endorsement by the former president's attorneys — attorneys for the dozens of news organizations emphasized that their request at this stage was modest.
"For clarity: the Press Coalition is not, at this time, asking for permission to electronically record or broadcast video or audio from the courtroom," they wrote in an eight-page motion on Monday. "Rather, the journalists in this coalition seek the ability to use their devices to take notes and to transmit text during the hearing, permitting these organizations to report on the proceeding in real time. The public would benefit from contemporaneous reporting on the arraignment, and such limited use of electronic devices will not interfere with this proceeding."
Judge Cannon rejected the request in a single-sentence order by docket entry without further explanation.
