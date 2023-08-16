Federal Judge Orders Hearing on Mark Meadows’ Motion to Move Georgia Election Case to Federal Court  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Federal Judge Orders Hearing on Mark Meadows’ Motion to Move Georgia Election Case to Federal Court 

The hearing for Donald Trump's former chief of staff will now fall on the same day and time as the next hearing in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A federal judge has ordered an evidentiary hearing for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Fulton County case to federal court. 

Judge Steve C. Jones, an Obama appointee who serves as a district judge for the northern district of Georgia, has set the hearing for Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. The hearing will take place at the Richard B. Russell Federal Courthouse in Atlanta. 

In the filing, Judge Jones said the notice of removal and the attached indictment “do not clearly indicate that summary remand of this matter is required,” meaning there is no need for a higher court to send the case back to a lower court for further action. 

Jones also ordered Meadows to give Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a copy of the notice of removal and the order for the hearing. Once Willis receives the documents, she is allowed to submit a written response by Aug. 23. 

Mark Meadows
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in the Oval Office of the White House April 30, 2020 in Washington, DC.Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty

While the request is being heard, Jones has instructed proceedings to continue in the county.   

The hearing will now fall on the same day and time as the next hearing in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case.

Read More

Meadows filed the request Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after he and 18 others, including former President Donald Trump, were indicted in Georgia for their attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.