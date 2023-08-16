Federal Judge Orders Hearing on Mark Meadows’ Motion to Move Georgia Election Case to Federal Court
The hearing for Donald Trump's former chief of staff will now fall on the same day and time as the next hearing in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case
A federal judge has ordered an evidentiary hearing for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Fulton County case to federal court.
Judge Steve C. Jones, an Obama appointee who serves as a district judge for the northern district of Georgia, has set the hearing for Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. The hearing will take place at the Richard B. Russell Federal Courthouse in Atlanta.
In the filing, Judge Jones said the notice of removal and the attached indictment “do not clearly indicate that summary remand of this matter is required,” meaning there is no need for a higher court to send the case back to a lower court for further action.
Jones also ordered Meadows to give Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a copy of the notice of removal and the order for the hearing. Once Willis receives the documents, she is allowed to submit a written response by Aug. 23.
While the request is being heard, Jones has instructed proceedings to continue in the county.
The hearing will now fall on the same day and time as the next hearing in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case.
Meadows filed the request Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after he and 18 others, including former President Donald Trump, were indicted in Georgia for their attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.
