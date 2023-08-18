Federal Judge Dismisses Hunter Biden Tax Charges, Expected to Bring New Charges
The move comes at the request of the prosecution
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who is overseeing Hunter Biden's case in Delaware, on Thursday, dismissed misdemeanor tax charges against him.
The decision came after prosecutor David Weiss' office requested the dismissal of the misdemeanor charges, citing Biden's expected guilty plea as a part of their plea deal. Now that the deal has fallen apart and Biden pleaded not guilty, Weiss' office is expected to bring new charges against Biden.
“The Government, in the exercise of its prosecutorial discretion, is considering what tax charges to bring in another district and may elect to bring the same charges set forth in the instant information or different ones,” read Weiss’ filing.
Weiss was appointed special counsel in the case last week.
Noreika has not ruled on the gun charges Biden still faces.
