Federal Judge Declines to Block Florida Law Banning Chinese Citizens From Buying Land

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday rejected a request to put a preliminary injunction in place to block a new Florida law that prevents some Chinese citizens from buying land in the state.

The law bans anyone "domiciled" in China or other "countries of concern," such as Russia, Iran and North Korea, who are not also U.S. citizens or green card holders from buying property in Florida.

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the law is necessary to protect "critical infrastructure" such as the food supply chain and military bases from Chinese government interference or spying. It passed the Florida legislature with bipartisan support.

The Biden administration has accused Florida of violating federal law and the Constitution with the legislation. The legality of the law was challenged by a group of Chinese immigrants and a real-estate firm.

Winsor shot down their arguments that the law needed to be blocked ahead of their lawsuit, saying the plaintiffs did not demonstrate a likely victory or discrimination on the part of Florida.

"Plaintiffs have to prove discriminatory animus; impact alone is not enough," Winsor wrote in his decision. “Plaintiffs have not shown a substantial likelihood that unlawful animus motivated the Legislature."