Federal Judge Declines to Block Florida Law Banning Chinese Citizens From Buying Land

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday rejected a request to put a preliminary injunction in place to block a new Florida law that prevents some Chinese citizens from buying land in the state.
The law bans anyone "domiciled" in China or other "countries of concern," such as Russia, Iran and North Korea, who are not also U.S. citizens or green card holders from buying property in Florida.
GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the law is necessary to protect "critical infrastructure" such as the food supply chain and military bases from Chinese government interference or spying. It passed the Florida legislature with bipartisan support.
The Biden administration has accused Florida of violating federal law and the Constitution with the legislation. The legality of the law was challenged by a group of Chinese immigrants and a real-estate firm.
Winsor shot down their arguments that the law needed to be blocked ahead of their lawsuit, saying the plaintiffs did not demonstrate a likely victory or discrimination on the part of Florida.
"Plaintiffs have to prove discriminatory animus; impact alone is not enough," Winsor wrote in his decision. “Plaintiffs have not shown a substantial likelihood that unlawful animus motivated the Legislature."
- Federal Judge Blocks Florida Law Targeting Drag Performances
- Federal Judge Freezes Florida Ban On Transgender Treatment for Minors
- Is Florida Banning Books? Ron DeSantis Calls That ‘a Hoax’
- Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis break the law by sending migrants from Texas to Massachusetts?
- Judge Mocks DeSantis’ ‘Free State of Florida’ Motto in Election Ruling
- DeSantis Says He Is ‘Inclined’ to Ban TikTok
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics