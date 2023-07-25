Federal Judge Blocks Biden’s Asylum Policy

President Joe Biden's policy of denying asylum to most migrants who try to enter the United States after going through another country was blocked by a federal judge Tuesday.

“The Rule is both substantively and procedurally invalid,” wrote Judge Jon Tigar of the California Northern District Court in his ruling. “Vacating the challenged Rule would restore a regulatory regime that was in place for decades.”

The asylum policy was put in place to try to stem the flow of migrants along the southern border. The government argued in its defense, successful at driving the number of asylum claims down.

It was challenged by the East Bay Sanctuary Covenant, a migrant-support nonprofit, which argued that the policy ran contrary to the Administrative Procedure Act, "is arbitrary and capricious, and was put in place too quickly for public comment."

Migrants congregate on the banks of the Rio Grande at the U.S. border with Mexico, Dec. 20, 2022. Morgan Lee/AP

Tigar agreed, writing that "the severity of the agencies' errors in this case counsels strongly in favor of vacatur [vacating the policy],” despite the Biden administration protesting that the Department of Homeland Security "anticipates a return to elevated [immigrant] encounter levels that would place significant strain on DHS components, border communities, and interior cities.”

Tigar put his ruling on hold for 14 days to allow for an appeal, which the Biden administration is expected to file. If it does, the case will be heard by the Ninth Circuit, which previously ruled against the Trump administration’s similar asylum restrictions.