Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DC
Libraries, museums, the National Zoo and other federal services in the area were also shut down
Federal government offices closed at 3 p.m. and flights were grounded amid a severe storm warning Monday for Washington, D.C. and its surrounding areas.
Libraries, museums, the National Zoo, and other federal services in the area were also shut down as a result of the impending storm.
Ground stops were issued by the FAA for departing flights out of airports in New York, Washington, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore.
- FAA Issues Ground Stop at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway Airports Due to Severe Weather, Tornado
- Over 16,200 Delays, 1,500 Canceled Flights as Storms Battered Northeast
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US Storms
- Bad Weather Leads to Massive Flight Delays, Cancellations Headed Into July 4 Holiday
- Severe Storms Loom Over 120 Million in US Monday as LaGuardia Grounds Planes in NYC
The National Weather Service said the area is under a tornado warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. The service issued a level four out of level five for the storm, marking the first time it has issued that rating in about a decade.
Meteorologists are expecting the storm to bring in destructive winds, hail, and a few tornadoes beginning in the late afternoon and going into the evening.
