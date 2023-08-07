Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DC  - The Messenger
Politics.
Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DC 

Libraries, museums, the National Zoo and other federal services in the area were also shut down

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Federal government offices closed at 3 p.m. and flights were grounded amid a severe storm warning Monday for Washington, D.C. and its surrounding areas. 

Libraries, museums, the National Zoo, and other federal services in the area were also shut down as a result of the impending storm.

Ground stops were issued by the FAA for departing flights out of airports in New York, Washington, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore.

An umbrella is blown inside out as a person crosses the street during a storm in Washington, DC, on August 7, 2023. A tornado watch is in effect for the area, with heavy rain, strong winds, and hail expected.
An umbrella is blown inside out as a person crosses the street during a storm in Washington, DC, on August 7, 2023. A tornado watch is in effect for the area, with heavy rain, strong winds, and hail expected.STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
The National Weather Service said the area is under a tornado warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. The service issued a level four out of level five for the storm, marking the first time it has issued that rating in about a decade. 

Meteorologists are expecting the storm to bring in destructive winds, hail, and a few tornadoes beginning in the late afternoon and going into the evening. 

