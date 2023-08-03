Federal Employee Union Chief Blasts DeSantis ‘Slitting Throats’ Comment as ‘Disqualifying’

GOP Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis' promise to tackle federal bureaucracy by "slitting throats" was deemed "disqualifying" by the American Federation of Government Employees.

At a Sunday event in New Hampshire, DeSantis promised that if he's elected in 2024 he would "start slitting throats on day one" in tackling the "deep state" and federal bureaucrats, referring to shrinking the power of federal agencies.

American Federation of Government Employees President Everett Kelley released a statement on Thursday in response to the Florida governor, calling his remarks "disgusting" and "disgraceful."

"Governor DeSantis’ threat to ‘start slitting throats’ of federal employees is dangerous, disgusting, disgraceful, and disqualifying," Kelley said.

Kelley took DeSantis' play on words more seriously than he did, saying federal employees should never face "death threats."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) delivers remarks during the New Hampshire GOP's Amos Tuck Dinner on April 14, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

"These public servants deserve respect and commendation from our nation’s leaders. No federal employee should face death threats from anyone, least of all from someone seeking to lead the U.S. government," the statements reads.

The Messenger reached out to DeSantis' campaign for a response, but did not immediately hear back.

The organization's president called for a retraction from DeSantis and tied the comment to actual political violence, like the January 6 Capitol riot.

"We’ve seen too often in recent years – from the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 to the sacking of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 – that violent anti-government rhetoric from politicians has deadly consequences. Any candidate who positions themselves within that shameful tradition has no place in public office," Kelley said.