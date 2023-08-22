Federal Court Reverses Injunction on Alabama Transgender Health Care Ban
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall called the ruling a 'significant victory our country, for children, and for common sense'
On Monday, a three-judge panel in Alabama vacated a temporary injunction, now making it possible for the state to enforce bans on puberty blockers and hormone treatments used for children who are seeking transgender health care.
In their decision, the judges who decided on the case wrote that states have "a compelling interest in protecting children from drugs, particularly those for which there is uncertainty regarding benefits, recent surges in use, and irreversible effects."
Puberty blockers are a reversible form of treatment that transgender individuals use to pause sexual maturation. Hormone treatments can push sexual development and alter physical appearance.
"The Eleventh Circuit reinforced that the State has the authority to safeguard the physical and psychological wellbeing of minors," Alabama Republican Attorney General Steve Marshall said, calling the ruling a "significant victory our country, for children, and for common sense."
Until the court issues the mandate, the injunction will remain in place, but once it is lifted, the law which threatens doctors with prison time for providing care to transgender children, will have to be enforced.
"We are disappointed in today’s decision," Jeff Doss, an attorney representing challengers of the Alabama law, said in an emailed statement to PBS News Hour. "We are carefully considering all available options, including further appellate review. We remain committed to fighting for our clients and will continue to do so."
- Court Fights Are Ramping Up Over States’ Transgender Health Care Restrictions
- Texas Families, Health Care Workers Sue Over Transgender Care Ban
- Federal Court Allows Tennessee Transgender Care for Minors Ban to Go Into Effect
- Appeals Court Lets Kentucky Enforce Ban on Transgender Care for Minors
- States That Protect Transgender Health Care Now Try to Absorb Demand
- Indiana AG Seeking Info on Transgender Health Care in the State
Medical groups like the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics are in opposition to the ban.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and other LGBTQ+ rights advocacy organizations worked on litigation as co-counsel in the case challenging the law, which is outlined in the Alabama court case, Boe v. Marshall. The HRC says that their clients are "devastated" by this ruling, but they are "confident that it is only a temporary one."
"This is a deeply disappointing decision that is difficult to reconcile with the 11th Circuit’s prior rulings and with the Supreme Court’s clear guidance that discrimination because a person is transgender is sex discrimination," the HRC said in a statement.
The organization continued: "Every federal district court that has heard the evidence presented in these cases has come to the same conclusion: these medical treatments are safe, effective, and lifesaving for some youth, and there is no legitimate reason to ban them."
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled a trial for April 2, which will determine whether or not the law will be permanently blocked.
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics