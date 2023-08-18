Federal Appeals Court Tosses Challenge to New Jersey Gun Liability Law

A federal appeals court on Thursday unanimously dismissed a challenge from a gun industry group to a New Jersey law that places responsibility on gun makers and sellers for endangering public safety, saying it was too early to rule on a law that has yet to be used.
The three-judge panel based in Philadelphia's 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put the law back into effect because it ruled that the parameters of the law were somewhat vague and, therefore, they couldn't determine what lawsuits could result from it.
"With so much still vague and uncertain, a court should not weigh in," Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas said.
The law uses an exception in the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) that allows them to file lawsuits against local gun sellers or makers.
Four months after the law took effect in July 2022 the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) sued to block it because they argued that it violated the PLCAA.
“While we respectfully disagree with the court’s decision on our pre-enforcement challenge, it is important to note the court did not say New Jersey's law does not violate the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act; it clearly does," NSSF General Counsel Lawrence Keane said in a statement.
The NSSF plans to refile their complaint if the New Jersey attorney general makes a push to enforce the law.
"We are thrilled that a unanimous Third Circuit panel rejected the challenge to New Jersey’s public nuisance law, which allows our office to take on bad actors in the firearms industry," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. "Our law never should have been enjoined, and now it will be back in effect in its entirety."
