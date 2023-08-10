Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Gun Law Used in Hunter Biden Case
Federal prosecutors alleged the president's son violated the same law as part of a plea deal
A federal appeals court on Wednesday struck down a law prohibiting users of illegal drugs from possessing firearms.
A three-judge panel unanimously ruled that the law, which barred “unlawful users” of a controlled substance from possessing firearms, was unconstitutional and violated the Second Amendment.
The law has recently had public exposure after federal prosecutors alleged Hunter Biden violated it as part of a plea deal that also detailed alleged tax crimes committed by the president's son. That deal is currently on hold.
“In short, our history and tradition may support some limits on an intoxicated person’s right to carry a weapon, but it does not justify disarming a sober citizen based exclusively on his past drug usage,” the opinion from the panel reads.
The man who brought the challenge, Patrick Daniels, will also have his July 2022 conviction thrown out following the decision. Daniels was facing more than four years of jail time.
