Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Gun Law Used in Hunter Biden Case - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Gun Law Used in Hunter Biden Case

Federal prosecutors alleged the president's son violated the same law as part of a plea deal

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A federal appeals court on Wednesday struck down a law prohibiting users of illegal drugs from possessing firearms.

A three-judge panel unanimously ruled that the law, which barred “unlawful users” of a controlled substance from possessing firearms, was unconstitutional and violated the Second Amendment.

Hunter Biden speaks on stage at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.
The president's son's plea deal is currently on hold.Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

The law has recently had public exposure after federal prosecutors alleged Hunter Biden violated it as part of a plea deal that also detailed alleged tax crimes committed by the president's son. That deal is currently on hold.

Read More

“In short, our history and tradition may support some limits on an intoxicated person’s right to carry a weapon, but it does not justify disarming a sober citizen based exclusively on his past drug usage,” the opinion from the panel reads. 

The man who brought the challenge, Patrick Daniels, will also have his July 2022 conviction thrown out following the decision. Daniels was facing more than four years of jail time. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.