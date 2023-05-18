FDA Advisers Will Vote on First RSV Vaccine for Infants — What You Need to Know

Food and Drug Administration advisers are meeting Thursday to weigh whether to recommend the first RSV vaccine for newborns.

The vaccine, made by Pfizer, proved effective in preventing severe lower respiratory disease in newborns, according to data the FDA released Tuesday. In a twist, the shot is designed to be given to pregnant people to protect their babies after birth.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision by August on whether to approve the vaccine. It is not obligated to follow the recommendations of its advisory committees but often does.

Why it matters

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is the second leading cause of death for children under 5. It kills about 120,000 children worldwide each year, and survivors can have lasting lung damage. After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the virus returned in full force last fall, overwhelming children’s hospitals with a wave that hit earlier in the year and much harder than normal. An effective vaccine could significantly lessen this toll, even if this upcoming RSV season is less unruly.

“Every year tens of thousands of children [in the U.S.] are hospitalized with RSV,” said Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Such care is intense, and can require babies to get hooked up to ventilators. “It’s probably the virus that causes more babies to die than any other,” he said. “If you can prevent that, prevent it.”

How the shot works

Pfizer’s single-dose vaccine, provisionally called Abrysvo, is designed to be taken by people between 24 to 36 weeks of pregnancy. It spurs an immune response to RSV in the recipient that’s transferred to their fetus. This kind of vaccination is more protective for newborns than vaccinating them directly, since infants often get sick with RSV before they could develop enough antibodies to the virus from a shot given after birth, said Offit.

In clinical trials, babies born to vaccine recipients were 82 percent less likely to experience severe RSV infection than those who didn’t get the vaccine at 90 days old, and 67 percent less likely at 180 days. The vaccine also conferred some protection against less severe disease, too.

“It’s a pretty darn good vaccine,” said Alexandra Yonts, an infectious disease specialist at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC. “It’s nice to be optimistic about something for a change,” she said, though she notes this won’t impact older kids who can also get hit by RSV.

Safety first

FDA advisors will pay special attention to potential side effects, especially since trials of an GSK-made maternal RSV vaccine were stopped last year after researchers noticed a slightly elevated number of preterm births in the vaccine arm of the trial. Pfizer’s trial included a slight difference — 5.6 versus 4.7 — in the proportion of preterm births for individuals who got the vaccine versus those who didn’t, respectively. But both those rates are below what’s commonly seen in the population.

If approved, the vaccine could come in time to blunt a surge in cases later this year. That could pay dividends. “RSV is part of every pediatrician’s nightmare,” said Yonts. “Every winter we gear up for hospitals to be totally full of sick kids, usually infants, with RSV being the bulk of that.”

While many pediatricians are hopeful this year won’t be as bad as last, normal patterns still slam hospitals, she said.

The bigger picture

Pfizer’s vaccine would be rolled out amid increased vaccine hesitancy in the wake of the pandemic. Routine childhood vaccination rates remain high, but have dipped slightly in recent years. Flu and Tdap vaccine uptake among pregnant women also decreased by about 50 percent during the 2021-2022 season, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey.



It’s unclear what impact that will have on a new vaccine, said Yonts, “but it’s a really concerning issue.”