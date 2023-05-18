FDA Advisers Endorse First RSV Shot for Infants

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel agreed that Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for infants is safe and effective, clearing the path for the FDA to eventually approve the shot.

All the advisors agreed the vaccine was effective against a virus that can be deadly to babies, based on data presented by Pfizer. But a minority — 4 of 14 panel members — were not convinced that data adequately demonstrated that the vaccine was safe, citing a potential risk of preterm births.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision by August on whether to approve the vaccine. It is not obligated to follow the recommendations of its advisory committees but often does.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a leading cause of death for newborns worldwide, and currently there’s no FDA-approved vaccine. Pfizer’s shot is given to pregnant people between 24 to 36 weeks of pregnancy, whose subsequent immune response is transferred to their fetus.

The major safety concern was a slightly elevated ratio of preterm births for clinical-trial participants who got the vaccine – 5.6 percent – versus those who didn’t, 4.7 percent. The difference was not statistically significant, and is lower than rates commonly seen in the overall population. Still, concern among committee members was heightened by data from a clinical trial of a similar vaccine made by GSK. Last year, the company stopped trials for its RSV vaccine out of concern over an elevated number of preterm deaths.

Ultimately, 10 of 14 committee members agreed that the vaccine is safe, and many were reassured by plans to continue tracking potential side effects as the vaccine gets rolled out, which could happen as soon as this year.