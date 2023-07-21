FBI Improperly Used Surveillance Powers on US Officials: Report

The FBI improperly used surveillance powers, including a section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, to search for information on a U.S. senator, a state lawmaker and a state judge, according to a report by The Hill.

While the officials weren't named, the report says the FBI used section 702 of the act, which allows the agency to spy on foreigners abroad without a warrant. It's been criticized before for being a way to surveil Americans who are in touch with foreigners.

FBI personnel have allegedly used “sensitive query terms,” such as the last names of a U.S. senator and a state senator, without the deputy director's approval.

The state judge who had his name searched, according to The Hill, "had complained to [the] FBI about alleged civil rights violations perpetrated by a municipal chief of police.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has been vocal about the issues with Section 702, having called for Congress to recognize that it's unconstitutional.

The ACLU has even noted that President Biden as a senator voted "no" to an amendment that included Section 702, saying it was "unconstitutional expansion of the president’s powers and it is wholly unnecessary to address the problems the administration has identified.”

Patrick Toomey, deputy director of the ACLU’s National Security Project, said in a statement that the documents released show that Section 702 "is routinely used against Americans, immigrants, and people who are not accused of any wrongdoing,” according to The Hill.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) documented the improper use, which is likely to frustrate lobbying efforts to reauthorize Section 702, according to The Hill.

In the opinion, Judge Rudolph Contreras writes that "there is reason to believe that the FBI has been doing a better job in applying the querying standard,” even though no specific measures for improvement are listed.