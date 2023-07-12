In Subtle Jab at Trump, FBI Director Says ‘Ballrooms, Bathrooms and Bedrooms’ are Not Secure Places for Keeping Classified Docs
Chris Wray touched on the issue at the center of historic federal criminal charges against the former president
The FBI's director gently admonished Donald Trump on Wednesday for the mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House, touching on the issue at the center of historic federal criminal charges against the former president.
At an FBI oversight hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., asked Director Christopher Wray whether ballrooms, bedrooms and bathrooms are “appropriate places to store classified, confidential information." Those are the locations where law enforcement officials say in their 37-count indictment against Trump they found classified documents on his Mar-a-Lago property in South Florida.
“I don't wanna be commenting on the pending case, but I will say that there are specific rules about where to store classified information and that those need to be stored in a SCIF, a secure compartmentalized information facility,” Wray said. “And in my experience, ballrooms, bathrooms and bedrooms are not SCIFs.”
- Former FBI Analyst Sentenced to Prison for Keeping Classified Docs in Bathroom
- Unsealed Indictment Shows 37 Charges Against Trump in Classified Documents Case
- Byron Donalds Defends Trump Docs Security: ‘You Just Can’t Walk Through Mar-a-Lago on Your Own Accord’
- FBI Director Says Biden Investigation ‘Ongoing’
- Trump Tries Same Legal Strategy in Classified Docs and 2020 Election Cases
In a follow-up, Dean asked about the potential harm or danger to human assets, FBI employees and national security from classified documents that are kept in unsecure settings.
Wray, again, cautioned that he won’t comment on a case that’s under investigation or pending in federal court.
“But speaking more generally, the rules governing the handling of classified information are there for a reason,” he said, urging people “to be very mindful of those rules.”
Wray added that such rules are in place because classified information in the wrong hands could jeopardize human sources, other kinds of intelligence collection and partnerships with foreign liaison services, which he described as “really the lifeblood of the intelligence community in so many ways.”
“So it's serious business, and it needs to be taken seriously,” Wray said. “But again, I'm not speaking about a particular case. I’m speaking generally.”
In closing, Dean said she wanted to point out, “None of this is normal.”
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, quickly responded to Dean's questioning by noting that boxes in a garage, a beach house in Delaware and at the Biden Center aren’t SCIFs, either. Those were references to where classified documents from President Joe Biden were found, though those files were quickly turned over, in contrast to Trump's.
Biden remains under a DOJ-authorized special counsel investigation for his handling of documents after serving as vice president in the Obama administration.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, and his trial for allegedly mishandling documents is currently scheduled for mid-August in Fort Pierce, Fla. That date is widely seen as a placeholder, though, and the federal judge overseeing the case is sifting through proposals from the Justice Department and lawyers for the ex-president and his co-defendant Walt Nauta, a personal valet, to push the schedule back even further.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics