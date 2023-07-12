In Subtle Jab at Trump, FBI Director Says ‘Ballrooms, Bathrooms and Bedrooms’ are Not Secure Places for Keeping Classified Docs

The FBI's director gently admonished Donald Trump on Wednesday for the mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House, touching on the issue at the center of historic federal criminal charges against the former president.

FBI Director Christopher Wray arrives to testify before the House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 12, 2023. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

At an FBI oversight hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., asked Director Christopher Wray whether ballrooms, bedrooms and bathrooms are “appropriate places to store classified, confidential information." Those are the locations where law enforcement officials say in their 37-count indictment against Trump they found classified documents on his Mar-a-Lago property in South Florida.

“I don't wanna be commenting on the pending case, but I will say that there are specific rules about where to store classified information and that those need to be stored in a SCIF, a secure compartmentalized information facility,” Wray said. “And in my experience, ballrooms, bathrooms and bedrooms are not SCIFs.”

In a follow-up, Dean asked about the potential harm or danger to human assets, FBI employees and national security from classified documents that are kept in unsecure settings.

Wray, again, cautioned that he won’t comment on a case that’s under investigation or pending in federal court.

“But speaking more generally, the rules governing the handling of classified information are there for a reason,” he said, urging people “to be very mindful of those rules.”

Wray added that such rules are in place because classified information in the wrong hands could jeopardize human sources, other kinds of intelligence collection and partnerships with foreign liaison services, which he described as “really the lifeblood of the intelligence community in so many ways.”

“So it's serious business, and it needs to be taken seriously,” Wray said. “But again, I'm not speaking about a particular case. I’m speaking generally.”

In closing, Dean said she wanted to point out, “None of this is normal.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, quickly responded to Dean's questioning by noting that boxes in a garage, a beach house in Delaware and at the Biden Center aren’t SCIFs, either. Those were references to where classified documents from President Joe Biden were found, though those files were quickly turned over, in contrast to Trump's.

Biden remains under a DOJ-authorized special counsel investigation for his handling of documents after serving as vice president in the Obama administration.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, and his trial for allegedly mishandling documents is currently scheduled for mid-August in Fort Pierce, Fla. That date is widely seen as a placeholder, though, and the federal judge overseeing the case is sifting through proposals from the Justice Department and lawyers for the ex-president and his co-defendant Walt Nauta, a personal valet, to push the schedule back even further.