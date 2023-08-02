TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
FBI Arrests Jan. 6 Rioter Who Livestreamed Himself at the Capitol
Dustin Ray Williams was seen wearing a T-shirt with his company name and number on it on the day of the riot
The FBI has arrested a man who live-streamed himself at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.
Dustin Ray Williams was seen wearing a T-shirt with his company name and number on it on the day of the riot, so his identity was quickly verified by authorities. And after a nearly two-and-a-half years-long search, he was arrested in Dallas on Wednesday.
Williams has been charged with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, violent conduct, disorderly or disruptive conduct, violent conduct in a Capitol building, and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, according to court documents.
So far, the FBI has arrested and charged over 1,000 defendants who participated in the Capitol riot.
