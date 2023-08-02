FBI Arrests Jan. 6 Rioter Who Livestreamed Himself at the Capitol  - The Messenger
FBI Arrests Jan. 6 Rioter Who Livestreamed Himself at the Capitol 

Dustin Ray Williams was seen wearing a T-shirt with his company name and number on it on the day of the riot

Kayla Gallagher
The FBI has arrested a man who live-streamed himself at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Dustin Ray Williams was seen wearing a T-shirt with his company name and number on it on the day of the riot, so his identity was quickly verified by authorities. And after a nearly two-and-a-half years-long search, he was arrested in Dallas on Wednesday.

President Trump is seen on a large screen over the crowds gathered for the &quot;Stop the Steal&quot; rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
President Trump is seen on a large screen over the crowds gathered for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Williams has been charged with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, violent conduct, disorderly or disruptive conduct, violent conduct in a Capitol building, and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, according to court documents.

So far, the FBI has arrested and charged over 1,000 defendants who participated in the Capitol riot.

