Fani Willis Requests a March 2024 Start Date for Trump Georgia Trial

Fulton County's district attorney is proposing a March 4, 2024, start date for the Georgia trial of Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants, according to a court filing Wednesday.

Fanni Willis' request, if accepted by the judge overseeing her case, would mean the trial begins just before the Georgia presidential primary elections on March 12.

Willis requested the date "to allow the Defendants’ needs to review discovery and prepare for trial but also to protect the State of Georgia’s and the public’s interest in a prompt resolution of the charges for which the Defendants have been indicted."

During her press conference Monday night unveiling the indictment, Willis said she wanted to bring Trump and his co-conspirators to trial within six months.

Legal experts told The Messenger that such a deadline was doubtful given the breadth of the charges and competition with Trump's other court cases.

Special counsel Jack Smith has requested a January 2024 start for Trump's trial related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump is scheduled to begin his trial in New York for allegedly engaging in illegal business practices in March, though that could be rescheduled. And Trump's classified documents case in Florida is scheduled to begin in May 2024.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will determine when the trial starts, taking into account the district attorney and defense attorney's wishes and the rest of the calendar.