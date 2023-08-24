Trump’s Georgia Prosecutor Asks for an October Trial Start Date

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion Thursday requesting the trial to begin on Oct. 23 in her Georgia case accusing former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State.

Willis previously said she would need about six months before going to trial in the sweeping and historic case against the 2024 Republican front-runner and his associates.

But the local prosecutor sped that schedule up in her latest motion, which if accepted by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee would mean that they would jump ahead of all the other felony criminal cases involving Trump — assuming as well none of those get moved up too.

The former president faces a possible January trial in Washington, D.C., on federal charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election — more specifics on when it will really happen are expected during a hearing Monday before the judge overseeing that case.

Trump is also already scheduled to go on trial in New York in March 2024 on allegations of illegal hush money payments to an adult film star to keep her silent about an affair during the 2016 presidential campaign.

And Trump also has a May 2024 trial date in Fort Pierce, Fla., on charges he and two co-defendants conspired to conceal classified documents he kept after leaving the White House.

Willis' scheduling request came a day after a demand for a speedy trial was filed by Kenneth Chesebro, a former lawyer for Trump who faces seven felony counts, including violating the state's Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) law, and several additional conspiracies for trying to impersonate a public officer, forgery in the first degree, and false statements and writings.

Chesebro is also seeking an expedited arraignment.

An expedited trial date could pose challenges for Trump and other co-defendants in the case, who may file motions seeking to sever their cases from Chesebro's if they do not also want an early trial.

In addition to the legal implications, an early trial of a defendant in the Georgia case could pose a political difficulties for Trump, who is the leading candidate in the race for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination.

Unlike federal courts, Georgia's permissive policies for cameras in courtrooms mean that proceedings there are likely to be televised.

Charlie Bailey, a former assistant District Attorney in Fulton County and candidate for Lieutenant Governor in Georgia, said Chesebro might "regret" the move for a speedy trial.

"Bold move, you better be ready," he said of the motion. "I don't want to criticize an attorney, I'm not privy to what Mr. Chesebro told his attorney, maybe they have a reason for doing that... but just as a practical matter the prosecution knows a lot more about this [case] than the defense attorneys do."

"It's quite a bold thing to request a speedy trial before you even know the evidence that the prosecution's got... that can really come back and bite you in the behind."

Georgia State University College of Law professor Clark Cunningham said he thinks Chesebro would like to go to trial soon, "especially if going to trial would force (the) indictment to be split up into multiple trials." The other defendants in the case could plead to the court for more time, he said, "but they may be out of luck."

"The court would have discretion...the only real delay is the exchange of discovery information, and — offhand — I don't know why that couldn't take place inside of a month," Cunningham said.

Legal experts on Thursday said the Georgia proceedings seemed to have taken a turn that even the attorneys may not have expected.

"Ken Chesebro, the Trump co-defendant who asked for a speedy trial, thought he was calling Willis' bluff on her readiness to go to trial." former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "He was not. Willis is not here to play."

"That sound you hear is lawyers for Chesebro’s fellow defendants screaming at his lawyer right about now," said national security lawyer Brad Moss.