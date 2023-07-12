Families of Slain Teens File Suit Against ‘Ghost Gun’ Manufacturer, Distributor

The families of two teens who were shot and killed by another teen using a "ghost gun" are suing both the parts distributor, 80P Builder of Florida, and manufacturer, Polymer80 of Nevada, for allowing a teenager to purchase and build a handgun, according the The Washington Post.

High angle view of blue handgun on blue background Getty Images

In the lawsuit, supported by gun control advocacy group, Everytown Gun Safety, 80P Builder of Florida is being sued for selling the parts to the teenager and Ploymer80 of Nevada is being sued for gross negligence for the sale of weapon to a teenager who was not of federal legal age to purchase one.

In response to the lawsuit, Polymer80 claims that they did not sell Burkard a gun kit, the Post reported. The company's website no longer has full gun kits, frames, or receivers available for purchase. 80P Builder's parent company Salvo Technologies is also being sued.

This is not the first lawsuit, companies like Polymer 80 has faced. Philadelphia and Washington D.C. have also sued the gun parts maker. In the D.C. lawsuit, the nation's capitol won a $4 million judgement.

Zachary Burkard, an 18-year-old who reportedly suffered from mental health issues and was an admitted drug dealer, used 80P Builder's website to purchase parts for a "ghost gun" that did not contain serial numbers, a gun kit, and assembled the gun himself. Burkard was not of age to purchase a legal firearm in Virginia.

About two months later, Burkard reportedly witnessed a fight break out between two classmates. He then shot and killed Ersheen Elaiaiser and Calvin Van Pelt, who were unarmed. Both boys were 17 years-old at the time of their deaths.

“They’ve just made it entirely too easy to get these guns,” Michael Winfield, father of Calvin, told the Post. “A child can buy one. There’s no background checks. You don’t even need a bank account. You can go to 7-Eleven and get a debit card, put money on it and buy a gun.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) has reported that they estimate Polymer80 is responsible for over 88 percent of the ghost guns recovered by police between 2017 and 2018, however there are other manufacturers who sells the parts needed to construct a weapon without. serial number.

The Biden Administration has worked in tandem with the ATF to try and prevent the sale and manufacturing of ghost guns. Last year, they published a rule to better clarify the regulations behind gun hands and receivers as part of the Gun Control Act of 1968. This clarification also required serial numbers and background checks before being sold.

However, the rule has been challenged by a U.S. District Court in Texas, saying it exceeds the ATF's authority.