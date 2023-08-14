False Alarm: Reuters Jumps the Gun on Trump Georgia Indictment
The former president could be facing racketeering charges, but some jumped the gun on the announcement
A Reuters reporter on Monday walked back an announcement that former President Donald Trump was being indicted in Georgia based on his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Reuters reported on Monday that Trump appears set to face racketeering, conspiracy, and false statement charges based on a court document on the Fulton County court website.
But, slightly before this, some assumed Trump's indictment was already official based on reporter John Kruzel, a Supreme Court correspondent, tweeting it.
After gaining some traction on the social media platform, Kruzel deleted his tweet and explained it.
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
- Fulton County DA Responds To Latest Round Of Allegations by Trump – ‘Derogatory and False’
- A Trump 2020 Lawyer Could Be Part of Fulton County Criminal Probe
- Trump Probe Barrels Forward in Fulton County as DA Identifies Several Georgia Election Crimes: Report
- Fulton County DA Expects To Seek More Than 12 Indictments In Trump Probe: Report
- Read Donald Trump’s Fourth Indictment in Fulton County DA’s Investigation Into 2020 Election
"Out of an abundance of caution, I've deleted a tweet about a possible Trump indictment that was based on a colleague's reporting as we await further information," the reporter wrote.
After Kruzel's original tweet, some reporters were quick to point out that it was erroneous.
"This is NOT true. I just spoke with the DA’s office," Georgia reporter Tamar Hellerman wrote.
Reuters later updated the story saying that the Georgia court website had briefly published a document appearing to reveal Trump charges before taking it down "without explanation."
