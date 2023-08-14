False Alarm: Reuters Jumps the Gun on Trump Georgia Indictment

A Reuters reporter on Monday walked back an announcement that former President Donald Trump was being indicted in Georgia based on his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Reuters reported on Monday that Trump appears set to face racketeering, conspiracy, and false statement charges based on a court document on the Fulton County court website.

But, slightly before this, some assumed Trump's indictment was already official based on reporter John Kruzel, a Supreme Court correspondent, tweeting it.

After gaining some traction on the social media platform, Kruzel deleted his tweet and explained it.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I've deleted a tweet about a possible Trump indictment that was based on a colleague's reporting as we await further information," the reporter wrote.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla., on April 4, 2023. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After Kruzel's original tweet, some reporters were quick to point out that it was erroneous.

"This is NOT true. I just spoke with the DA’s office," Georgia reporter Tamar Hellerman wrote.

Reuters later updated the story saying that the Georgia court website had briefly published a document appearing to reveal Trump charges before taking it down "without explanation."