All of the Fake Trump Elector Investigations: What We Know

The GOP’s cross-country strategy of certifying false Donald Trump electors in seven battleground presidential campaign states has sparked a maelstrom of potential legal liability for the Republican party’s local leadership.

Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith made the states a focal point of the federal indictment over the former president’s efforts to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election, charging Trump on Aug. 1 with four felonies.

In Washington, D.C.,Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, obstructing an official proceeding, and violating the civil rights guaranteeing the right to have one’s vote counted. His alleged co-conspirators in that case do not face charges, yet.

Over in state and local jurisdictions, that’s starting to change, with two sweeping sets of criminal felony indictments to date.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis leveled racketeering claims earlier this week against Trump and his inner circle — including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the false-elector scheme’s alleged mastermind John Eastman — in a massive, 19-defendant case.

To less fanfare in July, Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel more narrowly targeted the false Trump electors in the Great Lakes State, leveling a suite of election law violations and forgery claims against all 16 of them.

Trump: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/ Getty Images; Eastman: Alex Wong/ Getty Images; States: calvindexter/ Getty Images

Across the country, local GOP leaders tried to install Trump electors in five other states that Joe Biden won: Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Nearly all of them have been under the scrutiny of Democratic prosecutors, except in cases where a special prosecutor has been appointed.

At least two AGs so far have declined to prosecute in Nevada and Pennsylvania, explaining that the false Trump electors actions within their jurisdictions did not violate their state laws. Other investigations remain pending.

In this guide, The Messenger lays out the status of every known fake-electors probe in the states, starting with the ones that produced criminal charges. This story will be updated as new information emerges.

Georgia

Status: Criminal Charges

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

Of the 16 false Trump electors in Georgia on Monday, the DA’s office criminally charged only three of their leaders. They are Cathy Latham, the former head of the Republican party in rural Coffee County; David Shafer, an ex-state senator and former chair of the state GOP; and Shawn Still, a state senator.

According to their sworn and signed certifications, Shafer acted as the electors’ “chairperson,” and Still served as their “secretary.” Latham was separately charged with conspiring to commit election fraud, by allegedly facilitating a plot to breach voting systems in her county on Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the insurrection. Some of the Georgia statutes used to punish the fake-elector scheme are RICO, impersonating a public officer, false statements, filing false documents and forgery. Along with the other 16 defendants in the case, they have an Aug. 25 deadline to surrender to authorities and enter their pleas.

At least eight of the would-be Georgia electors signed immunity deals with prosecutors this past spring.

Another Georgia GOP leader, Burt Jones, a former state senator elected in 2022 to be lieutenant governor, succeeded in disqualifying the DA from investigating him because Willis attended a fundraiser for his political rival. His case will be assigned to a special prosecutor, who hasn’t yet been appointed.

Michigan

Status: Criminal Charges

U.S. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

In July, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) charged all 16 of the fake Trump electors in the Great Lakes State, including Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and ex-Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock.

"The false electors’ actions undermined the public’s faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan," Nessel said in a written statement.

The other charged electors are William (Hank) Choate, Amy Facchinello, Clifford Frost, Stanley Grot, John Haggard, Mary-Ann Henry, Michele Lundgren, James Renner, Mayra Rodriguez, Rose Rook, Marian Sheridan, Ken Thompson, Kent Vanderwood, and Timothy King, a lead plaintiff in one of the so-called “Kraken” lawsuits seeking to overturn the 2020 election results.

Nessel has drawn national headlines before in her efforts to fend off numerous lawsuits trying to overturn the election results in the Great Lakes State, including the “Kraken” case. She also prosecuted those involved in a plot to kidnap the state’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in an episode widely seen as a prelude to the violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

All 16 people have been charged with eight felony counts, including forgery, and all have since pleaded not guilty.

Arizona

Status: Investigation Pending

Arizona Chairwoman Kelli Ward

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat who took office in January, has been actively investigating the effort to transmit a false slate of electors in the state.

“I will investigate the fake electors’ situation, and I will take very seriously any effort to undermine our democracy,” Mayes told the Arizona Mirror in May. “Those are the cases that I will take most seriously.”

Mayes has appointed a team of prosecutors to the case, the Washington Post reported in July. At the time, Mayes’s chief deputy Dan Barr, said the investigation was in the “fact-gathering” phase.

The 11 false electors under investigation rank among the Arizona GOP’s top leaders and power players, up to the party’s chair Kelli Ward, a pugnacious election denialist. The Grand Canyon State’s fake-electors scheme was so brazen that the Arizona Republican Party’s official account photographed themselves doing it on Dec. 14, 2020, posting the image of the phony electors on Twitter, along with a press release.

“We are the electors who represent the legal voters of Arizona!” Ward exclaimed, following up her post with the hashtags #Trump2020 and #MAGA.

Oh yes we did! We are the electors who represent the legal voters of Arizona! #Trump2020 #MAGA https://t.co/WZ11ZNq33W — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) December 14, 2020

Her husband Michael Ward was another of the electors, along with Republican state legislators, politicians and candidates like Rep. Anthony Kern, Rep. Jake Hoffman, and Arizona senate hopeful Jim Lamon.

The others include Greg Safsten, the former Arizona GOP executive director; Loraine B. Pellegrino, the ex-president of of Ahwatukee Republican Women; Nancy Cottle, ex-vice president of programs at the Arizona Federation of Republican Women; Samuel Moorhead, the ex-second vice chair of the Gila County Arizona Republican Party, and Tyler Bowyer, the chief operating officer of Turning Point USA, an influential hard-right advocacy group.

Nevada

Status: No Charges

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in early May that he had looked into the actions of the state’s six “fake electors,” and decided not to pursue charges.

“As you all know, I have been silent on Nevada’s fake electors, except to say that the matter was on our radar,” Ford said in May, according to the Nevada Independent. “With it on our radar, we ascertained that current state statutes did not directly address the conduct in question — to the dismay of some, and I’m sure, to the delight of others.”

As with elsewhere across the country, the Silver State’s false Trump electors included some of the GOP’s top leaders, including the Nevada Republican Party’s chair Michael McDonald, vice chair Durward James Hindle III, and ex-vice chairman James DeGraffenreid. Clark County GOP chairman Jesse Law, along with Douglas County Republican Party board members Eileen Rice and Shawn Meehan, also signed the certifications. McDonald and DeGraffenreid reportedly appeared before the Washington, D.C. federal grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 presidential election in June, weeks before Trump was indicted on federal charges by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Nevada’s state legislature passed a bill in late May that would have outlawed “creating or serving in a false slate of presidential electors,” but it was vetoed by Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, who said the bill “provides disproportionately harsh penalties for an, admittedly, terrible crime.”

The Democratic AG declining to prosecute the case demonstrates how the varying laws across states could lead to different criminal exposure, even in the face of similar conduct.

New Mexico

Status: Investigation pending

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office early this year, has ordered an investigation into the use of false electors in the state, and the investigation is “ongoing.”

While his predecessor had referred the matter to the U.S. Department of Justice, Torrez has also “ordered a separate inquiry to determine whether the alleged conduct violated state law,” his spokesperson Lauren Rodriguez said in a statement to local news outlet KOAT.

Five would-be electors are being scrutinized there in total, including Anissa Ford-Tinnin, Deborah W. Maestas, and Rosie Trip, the former executive director, chair and national committeewoman of the New Mexico Republican Party, respectively.

The other two are Jewll Powdrell, a retired businessman, and Lupe Garcia, a business owner, both from Albuquerque.

Unlike the other states for which false slates of electors were submitted, the 2020 presidential election in New Mexico was not particularly close, and the blue jurisdiction is no longer classified as a swing state. That showed in the 2020 election results: Biden won 54.3% of the vote to Trump’s 43.5%.

Unlike in other states, the fake Trump electors of New Mexico didn’t even certify that Trump won. They wrote in their certificates that “it might later be determined” that they are valid presidential electors.

Attorney General of Pennsylvania and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania

Status: Likely No Charges

The certificate filed by fake electors in Pennsylvania differs in one key respect from the certificates filed by in most of the other states.

Those would-be electors couched their certification with an important qualification, beginning with the words: “We, the undersigned, on the understanding that if, as a result of a final non-appealable Court Order or other proceeding prescribed by law, we are ultimately recognized as being duly elected as qualified Electors…”

In a statement early last year, then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro – who has since been elected governor of Pennsylvania – said this clause limited the criminal exposure of the false electors.

“These ‘fake ballots’ included a conditional clause that they were only to be used if a court overturned the results in Pennsylvania, which did not happen,” Shapiro’s office said in a January 2022 statement. “Though their rhetoric and policy were intentionally misleading and purposefully damaging to our democracy, based on our initial review, our office does not believe this meets the legal standards for forgery.”

On the certificates signed by the fake electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, the fake electors falsely declared themselves to be “the duly elected and qualified Electors” for their particular state without any conditional language.

New Mexico is the only other state where similar conditional language was included in the certificate filed by fake electors.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

Wisconsin

Status: Silence

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has remained tight-lipped about whether his office is conducting an investigation related to the 10 false electors. Kaul’s office did not immediately respond to questions from The Messenger.

"The Wisconsin Department of Justice generally does not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation, except in unique public safety circumstances," a Kaul spokesperson said in response to questions about the fake electors, Wisconsin Public Radio reported last month. "Attorney General Kaul strongly believes that those who committed crimes in an effort to unlawfully subvert the outcome of an election should be held accountable.”

Since the 2020 election, several of the Wisconsin false electors have departed from the political posts they held at the time. Former state GOP chairman Andrew Hitt stepped down from the post in mid-2021. Former De Pere, Wisc., city alderperson Kelly Ruh lost her re-election bid last year, and former La Crosse County GOP Chair Bill Feehan this year announced his retirement from the position.

Separately, the Wisconsin false electors are facing a $2.4 million civil lawsuit filed by two Democratic electors and a voter who allege the false electors violated the law in the course of their effort to shift the state’s Electoral College votes to Trump even though they were won by Biden.

Wisconsin Republican Party executive director Mark Jefferson, in a statement earlier month, said that action to produce the false slate of electors "was only done to preserve an ongoing legal strategy and only to be used in the event a court of law gave the alternate slate meaning," Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington in May scheduled a September 2024 trial for the civil case.