Trump’s Fake Electors Charged By Michigan Attorney General Over Efforts To Overturn 2020 Election 

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges on Tuesday against 16 people in her state who allegedly served as fake electors for former President Donald Trump as part of his bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a recorded statement on her Twitter.

NBC News was the first to break the news.

"The false electors’ actions undermined the public’s faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan," Nessel said in a written statement.

U.S. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at a campaign rally held by U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) designed to get Michigan State University students, faculty and staff out to the polls on October 16, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

"While today we are announcing charges against these 16 defendants, this remains an ongoing investigation, and our department has not ruled out potential charges against additional defendants."

The charged electors are Kathy Berden, a Republican National Committeewoman from Michigan, William (Hank) Choate, Amy Facchinello, Clifford Frost; Stanley Grot, John Haggard, Mary-Ann Henry, Timothy King, Michele Lundgren, Meshawn Maddock, the former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, James Renner, Mayra Rodriguez, Rose Rook, Marian Sheridan, Ken Thompson, and Kent Vanderwood.

All 16 people will be charged with eight felony counts, including forgery. Nessel said the defendants have seven days to turn themselves in and appear in Ingham County for their arraignment.

One of the fake electors, Haggard, was unaware he was being charged until informed by a reporter for the Detroit News during a phone interview. Haggard told the report he did not nothing illegal.

The Michigan electors signed paperwork falsely claiming Trump won the election and were a part of a larger plan by the Republican president to secure a second term despite Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Tuesday’s charges from Nessel, a Democrat, appear to be the first aimed at any of the people from the key battleground states where similar Trump-inspired events unfolded.

Reports about Nessel's announcement surfaced just hours after Trump said he had received a letter notifying him that he is the target of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation looking at the efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Correction: This story has been updated throughout to reflect the number of defendants charged. It is 16.