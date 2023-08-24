FAA Issues Flight Restrictions Over Fulton County Airspace

TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is issuing flight restrictions in Fulton County, Ga., on the day former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities.
The former president is facing a fourth indictment, this one in Georgia where he and 18 co-defendants are charged with felonies related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.
According to the FAA, there are "temporary flight restrictions" around the Fulton County jail from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. on Thursday due to "VIP movement."
Trump previously announced he would "proudly" be arrested on Thursday.
