FAA Calls on FBI to Press Criminal Charges Against Unruly Passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday they've referred 22 cases to the FBI for criminal prosecution.

The list of incidents occurred between December 2021 and April of this year, according to an FAA press release.

The incidents include terror threats, multiple incidents of sexual assault, assault on a flight attendant, and smoking in the lavatory.

Wide angle, interior of cabin of Southwest Airlines jet aircraft during boarding procedures, Oakland, California, January 5, 2020 Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

"Unruly behavior poses serious safety concerns for passengers and crew alike, which is why we are addressing this issue aggressively," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, warning acting out on an airplane could lead to $37,000 in fines and potential prosecution.

The FAA itself is not able to charge unruly passengers.

The 22 new referrals to the FBI are among 270 since late 2021, according to the FAA. The agency said "unruly passenger incidents" have dropped by 80% since a high in early 2021.