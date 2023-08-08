FAA Calls on FBI to Press Criminal Charges Against Unruly Passengers
Incidents include everything from sexual assault to terror threats to smoking in the lavatory
The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday they've referred 22 cases to the FBI for criminal prosecution.
The list of incidents occurred between December 2021 and April of this year, according to an FAA press release.
The incidents include terror threats, multiple incidents of sexual assault, assault on a flight attendant, and smoking in the lavatory.
- FAA to Require Extra Training for ATC After String of Close Runway Calls
- In a Year of Frustrating Airport Fumbles, Pete Buttigieg Warns New Tech Could Make It Worse
- FBI Accused of Pressing Agents to Probe Jan. 6 Suspects Without Evidence
- Plane Rerouted After Passenger Attacks Flight Attendant
- Buttigieg to Huddle With Dems on Capitol Hill (Exclusive)
"Unruly behavior poses serious safety concerns for passengers and crew alike, which is why we are addressing this issue aggressively," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, warning acting out on an airplane could lead to $37,000 in fines and potential prosecution.
The FAA itself is not able to charge unruly passengers.
The 22 new referrals to the FBI are among 270 since late 2021, according to the FAA. The agency said "unruly passenger incidents" have dropped by 80% since a high in early 2021.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics