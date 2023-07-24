NYC Mayor Responds to Interrupting Protester Who Yelled ‘F–k You, A–hole!’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had his Monday press conference briefly interrupted by a protester yelling, "F--k you, Eric Adams!"

Adams unveiled a plan Monday to remove "unsightly" sheds and scaffolding from the city streets. While speaking, a protester could be heard yelling, "F--k you, Eric Adams!"

The protester followed up by yelling, "F--k you, a--hole! You're f--king homeless people!"

"She said, 'I'm messing with homeless people,'" Adams told the gathered press. "You know that? One should be happy if someone wants to make love to them."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks onstage at the 36th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Brooklyn Academy of Music on January 17, 2022 in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The annual Homeless Outreach Population Estimate (HOPE) study conducted in January revealed that homelessness in New York City jumped 18%.

The city has also struggled to address migrants being transported from border states, with Adams saying the city's resources are stretched thin as he's considered housing some of the large numbers in private properties and Gracie Mansion.