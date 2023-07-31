President Joe Biden and his family are getting plenty of beach, bike and reading time at his favorite vacation spot, Rehoboth Beach.

Joe Biden at Rehoboth Beach on July 31, 2023. Eric Geller/The Messenger

On Sunday a Messenger reporter, Eric Geller, spotted Biden and his entourage lounging outside of Biden's beach house on the north end of Rehoboth, where he often goes on weekends.

Biden can be seen shirtless, ballcap on backwards, signature Raybans, chilling on the beach, wearing blue swim trunks with anchors on them. While Biden is heavily guarded by Secret Service while on the public beach, there were still plenty of other beachgoers around him.