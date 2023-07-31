TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Joe Biden Soaks Up the Sun in Rehoboth Beach (Exclusive Photos)
JWPlayer
President Joe Biden and his family are getting plenty of beach, bike and reading time at his favorite vacation spot, Rehoboth Beach.
On Sunday a Messenger reporter, Eric Geller, spotted Biden and his entourage lounging outside of Biden's beach house on the north end of Rehoboth, where he often goes on weekends.
Read More
- How D.C.’s criminal code became a political headache for Joe Biden
- Biden Picks Martin O’Malley to Lead Social Security Administration
- How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden
- Local Trump Indictment Headlines Could Be ‘An Ad for Joe Biden’ in 2024 Battleground States
- Here’s What’s Next In Federal Probes of Hunter and Joe Biden
Biden can be seen shirtless, ballcap on backwards, signature Raybans, chilling on the beach, wearing blue swim trunks with anchors on them. While Biden is heavily guarded by Secret Service while on the public beach, there were still plenty of other beachgoers around him.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics