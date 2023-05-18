The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis’ Secret Invitations for a Wednesday Campaign Announcement

    The campaign is intentionally giving false dates to some people to test who would leak details to the press.

    Published |Updated
    Marc Caputo
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The invitation for Ron DeSantis’ de facto presidential campaign kickoff Wednesday in Miami isn’t fancy. And it’s all hush hush.

    It’s either word of mouth or a text message. Just don't talk about it if you’ve got it.

    The location is pure swank: The Four Seasons Hotel on Brickell Avenue. Suggested attire: “dressy casual resort wear,” according to an invite for the event shared with The Messenger — but only on condition of anonymity.

    The schedule: registration at 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

    Read More

    By the time “the festivities begin” at 5 p.m., DeSantis insiders expect he’ll have his official presidential campaign paperwork already filed. So that will make the campaign officially official.

    At that event Wednesday, the campaign is expected to have an announcement as well.

    The reason for the Wednesday filing? The campaign paperwork needs to be filed for Thursday, when the invitees are all encouraged to “work” for the campaign after attending a political briefing in the morning.

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives remarks at the Heritage Foundation's 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort &amp; Convention Center on April 21, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. During his remarks DeSantis spoke on policy and social issues his administration has taken on in the state of Florida including education in schools, funding law enforcement, and gun legislation.
    (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

    “When you’re taking people’s credit card numbers for contributions, you need to have an account to send the money,” said one source, speaking on condition of anonymity because sharing even the most basic of information is anathema in DeSantis’s tight-lipped organization.

    They’re going to be dialing for dollars, $3,300 per donor, on Thursday, as The Messenger first reported Tuesday.

    Another invitee said that his invitation was verbal but he was hesitant to even share details because the DeSantis campaign’s operatives are “leak-testing” by intentionally giving out false dates and information to see if it goes public — and therefore determine whom they can’t trust.

    Some sources expect a more formal event will come the following week. (But that’s secret, too.)

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.