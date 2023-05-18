EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis’ Secret Invitations for a Wednesday Campaign Announcement
The campaign is intentionally giving false dates to some people to test who would leak details to the press.
The invitation for Ron DeSantis’ de facto presidential campaign kickoff Wednesday in Miami isn’t fancy. And it’s all hush hush.
It’s either word of mouth or a text message. Just don't talk about it if you’ve got it.
The location is pure swank: The Four Seasons Hotel on Brickell Avenue. Suggested attire: “dressy casual resort wear,” according to an invite for the event shared with The Messenger — but only on condition of anonymity.
The schedule: registration at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
By the time “the festivities begin” at 5 p.m., DeSantis insiders expect he’ll have his official presidential campaign paperwork already filed. So that will make the campaign officially official.
At that event Wednesday, the campaign is expected to have an announcement as well.
The reason for the Wednesday filing? The campaign paperwork needs to be filed for Thursday, when the invitees are all encouraged to “work” for the campaign after attending a political briefing in the morning.
“When you’re taking people’s credit card numbers for contributions, you need to have an account to send the money,” said one source, speaking on condition of anonymity because sharing even the most basic of information is anathema in DeSantis’s tight-lipped organization.
They’re going to be dialing for dollars, $3,300 per donor, on Thursday, as The Messenger first reported Tuesday.
Another invitee said that his invitation was verbal but he was hesitant to even share details because the DeSantis campaign’s operatives are “leak-testing” by intentionally giving out false dates and information to see if it goes public — and therefore determine whom they can’t trust.
Some sources expect a more formal event will come the following week. (But that’s secret, too.)
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Sen. John Thune to Endorse Sen. Tim Scott for 2024 RacePolitics
- No Debt Limit Breakthrough Yet as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics