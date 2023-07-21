Exclusive: Army Documents Detail Soldier’s Legal Troubles Before Crossing Into North Korea

Before Private Travis King crossed into North Korea and sparked an international incident between Washington and Pyongyang, the young U.S. Army cavalry scout had racked up multiple disciplinary infractions, according to internal U.S. Army documents obtained by The Messenger.

In one of the incidents, King proclaimed he would “not return to post or to America.”

The latest tranche of documents obtained by The Messenger are a part of what’s officially known as a “serious incident report” in the Defense Department, and provide a detailed narrative of King’s legal woes before his mad dash across the demarcation line and into North Korea on Tuesday.

As more details become public, internal Army documents seem to suggest King was a flight risk long before he crossed into North Korea, a factor perhaps U.S. officials may have missed.

The Army report established a timeline of King’s actions during his South Korean rotation. The documents include details on his pretrial confinement for assault on Korean citizens, his sentencing at the Cheonan Correctional Facility, what the Army characterized as a “Korean workhouse” and his other restrictions.

King is a cavalry scout who first joined the U.S. Army in January 2021. On September 4, 2022, he failed to report for what’s known as an accountability formation, which is a military muster used to ensure soldiers are present and ready to start their day, according to the documents obtained by The Messenger.

King stated he “refused to return to post or America,” and said he was in Uijeongbu, a city north of the Korean capital of Seoul.

King was later found at Camp Bonifas, which is a United Nations post just south of the southern boundary of the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas.

Three weeks later on September 25, King allegedly “pushed and punched a Korean National in the face in Dongducheon City,” according to the Army report. The Army private repeatedly refused to provide his information to Korean National Police on scene. He was detained and later identified. CNN first reported on some of King’s legal troubles.

Later, South Korean law enforcement arrested King for “an altercation with two Korean Nationals,” and kicked a Korean National Police vehicle while “resisting apprehension.” King later attempted to flee the scene but was detained.

As a result, King was placed in pretrial confinement from October 8, 2022 to February 24, 2023 of this year. During that time, a military magistrate reviewed and agreed that King should remain in confinement before his day in court.

In December, a Seoul Western District Court indicted King for the September assault and the destruction of property. King was initially fined 1 million South Korean won or roughly $780 U.S. dollars but King requested a trial. When King elected to go to trial, the South Korean court combined the September assault case and the October assault case into one.

U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King crossed into North Korea on July 18, 2023. US Army

American military lawyers conducted a 60 day review of King’s pretrial confinement and found probable cause that “further confinement is necessary,” according to the Army report. In January, the Seoul Western District Court combined King’s September and October assault cases into one.

The Army report indicates that King’s Army company commander coordinated with King’s Korean lawyers to arrange settlement payments. In February, King paid two private settlements of 1 million South Korean won or roughly $780 U.S. dollars for the two assault cases.

Due to the settlement payment to the victim in the September case, the Seoul Western District Court dismissed the assault charge. However, the court did find him guilty of “Destruction of Public Goods,” from his October case and sentenced him to pay 5 million South Korean won or more than $3,900 U.S. dollars. King refused to pay, according to the Army documents.

In February, King’s company commander visited him in pretrial confinement. The Army report says King told his commander that he plans to serve 50 days of hard labor at the Cheonan Correctional Facility instead of paying the fine.

King was released from pretrial confinement on February 24 and returned to his unit. He was not allowed to leave Camp Humphreys, the largest overseas U.S. military installation in the world. King was also given a no drinking order.

For three months, King stayed on Camp Humpreys until South Korea’s Ministry of Justice requested U.S. Forces Korea to transfer custody of King for his stint at the Cheonan Correctional Facility. The private was at the facility from May 24 to July 10, when his international hold under the status of forces agreement between the U.S. and South Korea was lifted.

The Army report said that after King left confinement, his only visit off-base was to the Korean Immigration Office but for the remainder of his time between July 10 and July 17—the day King did not board his flight back to the United States—King was compliant.

On Wednesday, The Messenger obtained other U.S. Army documents which provided the most complete picture yet of the events leading up to King's “willfully and without authorization” crossing into North Korean territory as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin put it.

U.S. and Korean military escorts accompanied King to Seoul’s Incheon International Airport and observed him going through customs around 4:30 p.m. local time. The additional documents obtained by The Messenger show that King’s escorts requested to accompany him to his departure gate but they were denied.

King then texted his U.S. escort, an Army staff sergeant, to say he had arrived at his departure gate, according to the report. King was supposed to board American Airlines flight 280.

The soldier was heading back to Fort Bliss in Texas where he would have faced additional administrative action but instead King joined a tour of the demilitarized zone and crossed into North Korea on Tuesday.

When asked why the escorts did not accompany King to his departure gate, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters: "He wasn't in custody when he was going through the airport. He was flying home."

The documents obtained by The Messenger on Wednesday said United Nations Command was set to call North Korea’s army to request access to King. However, U.S. officials have yet to establish a connection to North Korean officials.

Singh told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday that the Defense Department, United Nations Command, the State Department and the National Security Council are working to bring King back to the United States.

“Our biggest concern about Pvt. King is that we want to bring him home and we are doing whatever we can through the interagency, from DOD and other partners to find a way that we could bring him home,” said Singh.