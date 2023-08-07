Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel Investigators 

TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
Former New York Police Department Commissioner and Trump ally Bernie Kerik met with investigators from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office Monday.
CNN first reported the news after Kerik’s attorney told the network his client’s interview largely focused on what Rudy Guiliani did to prove that Trump had won the 2020 election.
Kerik previously reached a deal with Smith to hand over nearly 2,000 pages showing how Kerik was investigating fraud instances for Trump’s campaign.
Kerik’s interview is the first sign of activity since Smith’s team filed a nearly 40-page indictment against former President Donald Trump in the probe investigating the 2020 election and Jan. 6, 2021.
Read More
- Former Trump Official Bannon Subpoenaed in Special Counsel Investigation
- ‘It Isn’t America Anymore’: Trump Rages Against Jack Smith as Special Counsel Addresses Indictment
- Trump Aide Spotted at Federal Courthouse in Miami for Grand Jury Testimony in Special Counsel Probe
- Merrick Garland taps war-crimes prosecutor as special counsel for two Trump investigations
- In Truth Social Rant, Trump Calls Special Counsel Jack Smith a ‘Crackhead’
- Special Counsel John Durham Denounces Trump-Russia Probe
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics