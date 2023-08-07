Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel Investigators  - The Messenger
Politics.
Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel Investigators 

Bernie Kerik previously reached a deal with Jack Smith's office to hand over records he collected on fraud instances for Trump's 2020 campaign

Published
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Bernie Kerik attends AOL BUILD Speaker Series:Former NYC Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik Discusses His Book “From Jailer to Jailed” at AOL Studios In New York on April 6, 2015 in New York City. Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Former New York Police Department Commissioner and Trump ally Bernie Kerik met with investigators from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office Monday.

CNN first reported the news after Kerik’s attorney told the network his client’s interview largely focused on what Rudy Guiliani did to prove that Trump had won the 2020 election. 

Kerik previously reached a deal with Smith to hand over nearly 2,000 pages showing how Kerik was investigating fraud instances for Trump’s campaign. 

Kerik’s interview is the first sign of activity since Smith’s team filed a nearly 40-page indictment against former President Donald Trump in the probe investigating the 2020 election and Jan. 6, 2021. 

