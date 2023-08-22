Ex-Georgia GOP Chair Says Trump’s Attorneys Directed False Electors Scheme in His State
Ex-Georgia GOP chair David Shafer is seeking to relocate his case from state to federal court
A former Georgia GOP leader named in the sprawling racketeering indictment claimed in court that former President Donald Trump's attorneys directed the false electors scheme that got him charged.
Ex-Georgia GOP chair David Shafer put a spotlight on the interactions between Trump's legal team and the unauthorized electors in a filing seeking to relocate his case from Georgia to federal court. The filing alleges that Shafer "acted at the direction" of Trump — and reveals a transcript of a meeting on Dec. 14, 2020, in which the former president's lawyer Ray Smith participated.
"Mr. Shafer and the other Republican Electors in the 2020 election acted at the direction of the incumbent President and other federal officials," the filing reads. "Attorneys for the President and Mr. Shafer specifically instructed Mr. Shafer, verbally and in writing, that the Republican electors’ meeting and casting their ballots on December 14, 2020 was consistent with counsels’ advice and was necessary to preserve the presidential election contest."
Shafer, formerly the chairman of the Republican Party in Georgia, provided a number of new documents in the filing — including a transcript of the fake elector meeting and an email sent to him by a local attorney with Trump-affiliated lawyers copied prompting him to convene the meeting of fake electors.
In the transcript, Smith described the contest of the election in Georgia as "ongoing," even though the Electoral College was meeting that day to cast its votes for president.
"And so we continue to contest the election of the electors in Georgia," Smith says in the transcript.
- Mug Shots Released for Four Charged in Fake Electors Scheme in Georgia, Including Accused Architect Ken Chesebro
- Trump Co-Defendants Cathy Latham, David Shafer Surrender at Georgia Jail
- Trump Co-Defendants Join Meadows In Seeking to Move Georgia Case to Federal Court
- Why Georgia Is Donald Trump’s Achilles Heel
- Georgia Bond Set At $100,000 For Jeffrey Clark
- Here’s Why Only Three of the 16 Fake Trump Electors Were Charged in Georgia
In an email, local GOP attorney Alex Kaufman called it "essential that our delegates act and vote in the exact manner as if Governor Kemp has certified the Presidential contest in favor of President Trump." Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in fact certified Joe Biden's victory.
Kaufman, who hasn't been charged with a crime, copied Trump attorneys to his message, including Smith, Kurt Hilbert, and Cleta Mitchell, one of the figures on Trump's phone call urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to swing the race in his favor.
Both former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have also filed seeking to move their cases moved to federal court.
Shafer is one of 18 co-defendants named alongside Trump in the indictment, which alleges the group participated in a racketeering enterprise that attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He joined 16 Georgia Republicans in signing a certificate declaring falsely that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election, even though a slate of Democratic electors had already been certified.
The case's co-defendants have been given until Friday at noon to surrender for arrest. Bail bondsman Scott Hall and attorney John Eastman were booked on Tuesday, while Trump has said he plans to travel to Georgia on Thursday.
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim That Florida Governor Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics