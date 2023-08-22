Ex-Georgia GOP Chair Says Trump’s Attorneys Directed False Electors Scheme in His State

A former Georgia GOP leader named in the sprawling racketeering indictment claimed in court that former President Donald Trump's attorneys directed the false electors scheme that got him charged.

Ex-Georgia GOP chair David Shafer put a spotlight on the interactions between Trump's legal team and the unauthorized electors in a filing seeking to relocate his case from Georgia to federal court. The filing alleges that Shafer "acted at the direction" of Trump — and reveals a transcript of a meeting on Dec. 14, 2020, in which the former president's lawyer Ray Smith participated.

"Mr. Shafer and the other Republican Electors in the 2020 election acted at the direction of the incumbent President and other federal officials," the filing reads. "Attorneys for the President and Mr. Shafer specifically instructed Mr. Shafer, verbally and in writing, that the Republican electors’ meeting and casting their ballots on December 14, 2020 was consistent with counsels’ advice and was necessary to preserve the presidential election contest."

The indictment accuses the co-defendants of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon/The Messenger

Shafer, formerly the chairman of the Republican Party in Georgia, provided a number of new documents in the filing — including a transcript of the fake elector meeting and an email sent to him by a local attorney with Trump-affiliated lawyers copied prompting him to convene the meeting of fake electors.

In the transcript, Smith described the contest of the election in Georgia as "ongoing," even though the Electoral College was meeting that day to cast its votes for president.

"And so we continue to contest the election of the electors in Georgia," Smith says in the transcript.

In an email, local GOP attorney Alex Kaufman called it "essential that our delegates act and vote in the exact manner as if Governor Kemp has certified the Presidential contest in favor of President Trump." Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in fact certified Joe Biden's victory.

Kaufman, who hasn't been charged with a crime, copied Trump attorneys to his message, including Smith, Kurt Hilbert, and Cleta Mitchell, one of the figures on Trump's phone call urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to swing the race in his favor.

Both former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have also filed seeking to move their cases moved to federal court.

Shafer is one of 18 co-defendants named alongside Trump in the indictment, which alleges the group participated in a racketeering enterprise that attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He joined 16 Georgia Republicans in signing a certificate declaring falsely that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election, even though a slate of Democratic electors had already been certified.

The case's co-defendants have been given until Friday at noon to surrender for arrest. Bail bondsman Scott Hall and attorney John Eastman were booked on Tuesday, while Trump has said he plans to travel to Georgia on Thursday.