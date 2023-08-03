Ex-Capitol Police Chief Told Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 ‘Appears to Be a Cover Up’ in Unearthed Footage
Steven Sund suggests that those in charge might have 'wanted something to happen'
Ex-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund believes the circumstances around the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot appear "to be a cover up," according to an unearthed interview with Tucker Carlson.
Carlson sat down with Sund, who resigned the day after the Capitol riot, shortly before the pundit and Fox News parted ways. A portion of his interview with the officer was published on Thursday by The National Pulse.
"Everything appears to be a cover-up," Sund told Carlson when discussing the Capitol riot and the discussion surrounding its aftermath.
The former police chief insisted he's not a "conspiracy theorist," he questioned the lack of support during the riot.
"When you look at the information and intelligence they had, the military had, it’s all watered down. I’m not getting intelligence, I’m denied any support from National Guard in advance. I’m denied National Guard while we’re under attack for 71 minutes," he said.
Sund later suggested that perhaps someone "wanted something to happen."
"Could there possibly be actually … they kind of wanted something to happen? It’s not a far stretch to begin to think that," Sund said, asking later, "What was their end goal?"
Sund tweeted about his interview with Carlson in May, claiming part of it was set to air on the day Fox News parted ways with the host.
"On the day he was fired, [Tucker Carlson] was planning to air parts of our 1-hour interview and showcase my book. It was an interview he was excited about and said it “made the hair on my arm stand up.” But Fox canned both Tucker and the interview. Coincidence?" he tweeted.
Former President Donald Trump has shown interest in Carlson and Sund's conversation. According to Puck, Trump's team is trying to subpoena footage and notes from the interview from Fox News to use in his defense against Jan. 6-related criminal conspiracy charges.
