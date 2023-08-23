Even Without Trump, the GOP Debate Is a Party Scene

MILWAUKEE – Country music. MAGA Hats. Pizza and tamale food trucks. And popular podcasters drinking bourbon during a live broadcast.
The scene outside of the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee has the vibe of a party convention. Even without Donald Trump coming to the debate tonight, the GOP faithful are here in force drinking, eating, celebrating and touting their candidates.
Taking center stage right outside the arena is the crew of the popular conservative Ruthless Podcast – Josh Holmes, John Ashbrook, Michael Duncan and Comfortably Smug – broadcasting live with a variety of Republican luminaries. Known as the bad boys of podcasting, the Ruthless hosts are enjoying a bottle of bourbon on stage, while doling out their usual schtick of liberal bashing and sports-tinged commentary.
The Ruthless podcast crew of Josh Holmes, Comfortably Smug, Michael Duncan and John Ashbrook were pre-gaming outside the debate Wednesday evening. Photo by Martin Kady.
A few yards away a country music act, Alexis Wilkins, jammed out one of her favorite patriotic anthems “Take Your Country Back.” There’s no shortage of “Make America Great Again” hats and t-shirts, especially among a younger crowd of pro-Trump activists around the arena.
Despite the searing 100 degree heat this afternoon in Milwaukee, Republican officials like Ronna McDaniel and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., have been mingling with debate attendees and supporters streaming into the arena.
After hours of pre-gaming outside the arena, the action gets started at 9 p.m. EST on Fox News, when the candidates walk on stage and the knives come out for the first Republican debate.
Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site
