Ethics Complaint Filed Against DeSantis Budget Chief Dismissed
The complaint was filed in late June
Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried on Friday dropped her ethics complaint against Ron DeSantis' campaign team over what she had called "unethical and illegal solicitation of endorsements," according to a Florida's Voice report.
The complaint was filed by Fried in late June, based on allegations that DeSantis' staff were soliciting endorsements from lawmakers and lobbyists before the state budget was finalized — meaning budget priorities and allocations were still up in the air, and up to DeSantis' government.
- Ron DeSantis Seeks Dismissal Of Disney Lawsuit Over Special District Control, Claims Immunity
- Ron DeSantis’ Presidential Announcement: What To Know
- Ron DeSantis Sues Biden Administration for Acting ‘Unconstitutionally’ Against Florida’s Higher Education System
- DeSantis First Up to File for South Carolina Primary
- On the Menu for Nevada Event With DeSantis: Gov. Lombardo and Fried Lamb Testicles
"These allegations represent a gross violation of state laws and ethics,” Fried said in a statement at the time. “And we could not in good conscience ignore them. If true, they are yet another example of Ron abusing his public office for personal gain. Public officials are employed to serve the people of Florida, not line Ron’s pockets."
Another ethics complaint on the DeSantis campaign was recently dismissed, similarly accusing his team of raising money from lobbyists for his presidential campaign.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics