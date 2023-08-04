Ethics Complaint Filed Against DeSantis Budget Chief Dismissed - The Messenger
Ethics Complaint Filed Against DeSantis Budget Chief Dismissed

The complaint was filed in late June

Mariana Labbate
Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried on Friday dropped her ethics complaint against Ron DeSantis' campaign team over what she had called "unethical and illegal solicitation of endorsements," according to a Florida's Voice report.

The complaint was filed by Fried in late June, based on allegations that DeSantis' staff were soliciting endorsements from lawmakers and lobbyists before the state budget was finalized — meaning budget priorities and allocations were still up in the air, and up to DeSantis' government.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
"These allegations represent a gross violation of state laws and ethics,” Fried said in a statement at the time. “And we could not in good conscience ignore them. If true, they are yet another example of Ron abusing his public office for personal gain. Public officials are employed to serve the people of Florida, not line Ron’s pockets."

Another ethics complaint on the DeSantis campaign was recently dismissed, similarly accusing his team of raising money from lobbyists for his presidential campaign.

