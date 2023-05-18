The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ethics Committee Disregarded DOJ Request to Hold Off on Santos Probe

    House Republicans voted on Wednesday to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    The Justice Department privately requested the House Ethics Committee stand aside on its investigation into George Santos, according to a report.

    The House panel has historically complied with the DOJ's requests. But in this case, the Ethics Committee is charging ahead with its probe, sources told Punchbowl News.

    Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., introduced a resolution on Tuesday to expel the freshman congressman. On Wednesday, the House Republicans voted to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee.

    All five Republicans on the panel, including chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., voted "yes" on the referral, which is also atypical, the publication wrote.

    Read More

    The Ethics committee announced its probe into Santos back in March.

    The news comes after the department charged the New York congressman with 13 felony counts, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.