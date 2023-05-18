Ethics Committee Disregarded DOJ Request to Hold Off on Santos Probe

The Justice Department privately requested the House Ethics Committee stand aside on its investigation into George Santos, according to a report.
The House panel has historically complied with the DOJ's requests. But in this case, the Ethics Committee is charging ahead with its probe, sources told Punchbowl News.
Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., introduced a resolution on Tuesday to expel the freshman congressman. On Wednesday, the House Republicans voted to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee.
All five Republicans on the panel, including chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., voted "yes" on the referral, which is also atypical, the publication wrote.
The Ethics committee announced its probe into Santos back in March.
The news comes after the department charged the New York congressman with 13 felony counts, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
