EPA Announces New Power Plant Emissions Rules

The Environmental Protection Agency announced new fossil fuel emission rules Thursday, designed to radically cut carbon dioxide emissions.

The new rules would cap pollution rates at power plants, moving energy production in America toward President Joe Biden’s goal to end carbon emissions in the energy industry by 2035.

In 2014, the Obama administration attempted to employ a similar plan, but set requirements for how power plants had to meet the carbon reduction goals. This new proposal would leave it up to power plant operators how they reduce their emissions.

The Inflation Reduction Act included provisions subsidizing carbon capture technology to make it more affordable, though there are alternatives, like using clean hydrogen at plants that generate electricity below a certain threshold or shutting down.

The rule is expected to face legal challenges, and EPA Administrator Michael Regan told CNN that the EPA anticipates it will raise energy costs 2% by 2030.