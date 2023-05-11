EPA Announces New Power Plant Emissions Rules

The Environmental Protection Agency announced new fossil fuel emission rules Thursday, designed to radically cut carbon dioxide emissions.
The new rules would cap pollution rates at power plants, moving energy production in America toward President Joe Biden’s goal to end carbon emissions in the energy industry by 2035.
In 2014, the Obama administration attempted to employ a similar plan, but set requirements for how power plants had to meet the carbon reduction goals. This new proposal would leave it up to power plant operators how they reduce their emissions.
The Inflation Reduction Act included provisions subsidizing carbon capture technology to make it more affordable, though there are alternatives, like using clean hydrogen at plants that generate electricity below a certain threshold or shutting down.
- EPA Power Plant Emissions Rule Will Face a Host of Legal Challenges
- The Supreme Court just ruled against the EPA’s authority to limit greenhouse gas emissions
- Russian Forces Seen Preparing for Possible Attack at Ukrainian Nuclear Plant: Report
- China’s 2022 climate mystery: Did carbon emissions actually go down?
- Russia ratchets up the danger at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
The rule is expected to face legal challenges, and EPA Administrator Michael Regan told CNN that the EPA anticipates it will raise energy costs 2% by 2030.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- No Breakthrough Yet on Debt Limit Deal as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics