Environmentalist Groups Sue Virginia Gov. Youngkin Over Exit From Greenhouse Gas Pact - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Environmentalist Groups Sue Virginia Gov. Youngkin Over Exit From Greenhouse Gas Pact

The lawsuit contends Youngkin's efforts to withdraw from a regional carbon emissions agreement are illegal

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Five environmental groups have sued Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his decision to end Virginia's involvement in an interstate greenhouse gas pact.

The groups claim that Youngkin's administration does not have the authority to withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which the state General Assembly and Youngkin's predecessor passed a law requiring Virginia to join in 2020.

The initiative requires power plants to buy offsetting allowances for carbon emissions, with the available allowances decreasing each year, intended to ultimately end carbon emissions altogether. It has been signed on to by 11 other states.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on June 15, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
Many view Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as a potential presidential contenderDrew Angerer/Getty Images

Youngkin promised to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative shortly after assuming office in 2022, calling the initiative "a carbon tax passed on to families, individuals and businesses."

He requested the Air Pollution Control Board explore the initiative's effect, and it is the board's actions to withdraw from the agreement that have prompted environmental groups' lawsuit.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.