Environmentalist Groups Sue Virginia Gov. Youngkin Over Exit From Greenhouse Gas Pact
The lawsuit contends Youngkin's efforts to withdraw from a regional carbon emissions agreement are illegal
Five environmental groups have sued Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his decision to end Virginia's involvement in an interstate greenhouse gas pact.
The groups claim that Youngkin's administration does not have the authority to withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which the state General Assembly and Youngkin's predecessor passed a law requiring Virginia to join in 2020.
The initiative requires power plants to buy offsetting allowances for carbon emissions, with the available allowances decreasing each year, intended to ultimately end carbon emissions altogether. It has been signed on to by 11 other states.
Youngkin promised to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative shortly after assuming office in 2022, calling the initiative "a carbon tax passed on to families, individuals and businesses."
He requested the Air Pollution Control Board explore the initiative's effect, and it is the board's actions to withdraw from the agreement that have prompted environmental groups' lawsuit.
