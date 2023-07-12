Elon Musk, Pair of Bipartisan Lawmakers to Discuss AI on Twitter Spaces

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is meeting with Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., on Wednesday to host a bipartisan Twitter Spaces talk focused on artificial intelligence, according to Axios.

Khanna and Gallagher have been at the forefront of AI conversations in Congress, with Khanna pushing for AI regulation and Gallagher, who chairs the House's China Select Committee, having expressed concerns over China's use of the technology to strengthen its surveillance.

Lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who sat down with Musk in April, Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., have been working to craft more legislation focused on the advanced technology as concerns over the proper uses for it continue to grow.

Musk intends to use Twitter Spaces as a forum for political discussion using the social audio feature. However, the feature has shown some major glitches, most notably during the announcement that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was running for the Republican nomination for president.