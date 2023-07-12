Elon Musk, Pair of Bipartisan Lawmakers to Discuss AI on Twitter Spaces - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Elon Musk, Pair of Bipartisan Lawmakers to Discuss AI on Twitter Spaces

Musk intends to use Twitter Spaces as a forum for political discussion using the social audio feature

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. Musk answered a range of questions relating to SpaceX projects during his appearance at the conference. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)Win McNamee/Getty Images

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is meeting with Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., on Wednesday to host a bipartisan Twitter Spaces talk focused on artificial intelligence, according to Axios.

Khanna and Gallagher have been at the forefront of AI conversations in Congress, with Khanna pushing for AI regulation and Gallagher, who chairs the House's China Select Committee, having expressed concerns over China's use of the technology to strengthen its surveillance.

Lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who sat down with Musk in April, Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., have been working to craft more legislation focused on the advanced technology as concerns over the proper uses for it continue to grow.

Musk intends to use Twitter Spaces as a forum for political discussion using the social audio feature. However, the feature has shown some major glitches, most notably during the announcement that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was running for the Republican nomination for president.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.