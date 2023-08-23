Elon Musk Faces Questions About Suspended DeSantis PAC Account

Former attorney general of Virginia Ken Cuccinelli on Wednesday accused X, the platform previously known as Twitter, of suspending a super PAC backing GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that was founded by Cuccinelli.

Cuccinelli said on X that the account had been suspended "for no reason," and questioned why it had occurred the day of the first Republican presidential primary debate.

Never Back Down, the PAC in question, briefly had a message on its X profile saying it had "violate[d] the Twitter rules" Wednesday morning. By 10:40 AM, the account was reinstated.

X had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.