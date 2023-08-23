TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)
Elon Musk Faces Questions About Suspended DeSantis PAC Account
PAC founder Ken Cuccinelli said the account had been suspended 'for no reason'
JWPlayer
Former attorney general of Virginia Ken Cuccinelli on Wednesday accused X, the platform previously known as Twitter, of suspending a super PAC backing GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that was founded by Cuccinelli.
Cuccinelli said on X that the account had been suspended "for no reason," and questioned why it had occurred the day of the first Republican presidential primary debate.
Never Back Down, the PAC in question, briefly had a message on its X profile saying it had "violate[d] the Twitter rules" Wednesday morning. By 10:40 AM, the account was reinstated.
X had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.
Read More
- Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis Campaign Launch Interview on Twitter Plagued by Tech Issues
- Ron DeSantis to Launch Presidential Bid During Twitter Interview With Elon Musk
- Critics Stumped by Odd Elon Musk Scenes in DeSantis Campaign Video
- NYU Professor Claims X Account Locked After Snubbing Elon Musk
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run Government
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics