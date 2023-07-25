Education Department Launches Investigation Into Harvard’s Legacy Admissions - The Messenger
Education Department Launches Investigation Into Harvard’s Legacy Admissions

The investigation is a response to an official complaint filed by civil rights groups

Mariana Labbate
JWPlayer

The Department of Education confirmed has opened an investigation into Harvard's legacy admissions following an official complaint filed by civil rights groups.

The Education Department's Office for Civil Rights said in a letter it would investigate "whether the University discriminates on the basis of race by using donor and legacy preferences in its undergraduate admissions process in violation of Title VI and its implementing regulations."

Title IV of the Civil Rights Acts prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin in federally funded programs, which includes the funds Harvard received from the Department of Education.

Proponents of affirmative action carry a sign during a protest at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on July 1, 2023.JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
The investigation is a response to a complaint filed by the groups Chica Project, African Community Economic Development of New England and the Greater Boston Latino Network. They argued Harvard prioritized children of alumni or prospective students related to donors — groups that are mostly White.

The groups filed the complaint just days after the Supreme Court's decision to reject affirmative action in college admissions, which would include race in college application considerations.

A Harvard spokesperson told Axios that the school was "in the process of reviewing aspects of our admissions policies to assure compliance with the law and to carry forward Harvard’s longstanding commitment to welcoming students of extraordinary talent and promise who come from a wide range of backgrounds, perspectives, and life experiences."

