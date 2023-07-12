Economy Is Voters Top Worry as Biden Approval Rating Hovers Around 40%: Poll - The Messenger
Economy Is Voters Top Worry as Biden Approval Rating Hovers Around 40%: Poll

A majority of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents agreed that the country is headed in the wrong direction, the survey suggests

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
President Biden has made eliminating junk fees a priority of his administration.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Americans are most worried about the economy and President Joe Biden's job approval continues to hover around 40%, according to a new poll out Wednesday.

Data released by Reuters/Ipsos showed Biden's approval rating hovering at 40%, within the 3% margin of error of his 41% approval rating the month before.

The online survey, which polled just over 1,000 adults and was taken over three days ending on Monday, showed Biden with a 56% disapproval rating.

Along partisan lines, Biden holds an 80% approval rating among Democrats and 5% among Republicans. Those identifying as independents went down the middle with the same 40% approval rating as the overall average.

A majority of respondents across party lines, 55% of Democrats, 91% of Republicans, and 71% of independents, say the country is not headed in the right direction.

Only 25% of Democrats said the country is headed in right direction, followed by 2% of Republicans, and 13% of Independents.

The largest number of respondents cited the economy as their chief concern. Just over 20% of respondents said the economy was the biggest problem the country is facing followed by 15% for "crime and corruption" and 10% for "environment and climate."

