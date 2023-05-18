‘Earthquake’: CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Confronted CEO Chris Licht Over Trump Town Hall

CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour is publicly criticizing CEO Chris Licht over the recently aired Donald Trump town hall.

Amanpour accepted the Columbia Journalism Award on Wednesday and gave the 2023 commencement speech for the school. In her address, Amanpour referred to the Trump town hall as an “earthquake” and said she had a “robust” exchange with Licht after confronting him.

“I have always opted to speak out when staying silent might have been easier,” Amanpour said. “I want to do what’s right and empathize with and acknowledge all of those who need to trust us at CNN. I understand that for many of us the town hall was an earthquake.”

The CNN host said she would have ended the town hall after Trump called the town hall moderator Kaitlin Collins a “nasty person.”

"I would have dropped the mic at 'nasty person.' But then that’s me. I’ve been in the ring for a long time with these people," Amanpour said.

Trump and Collins clashed multiple times during the event with the former president continuing to push his unproven theories about the 2020 presidential election being fraudulent.

Reports have also suggested CNN’s Oliver Darcy, who runs their Reliable Sources newsletter, has had friction with Licht over the town hall. Darcy reported on dissent within the network after the fact.

In his Wednesday newsletter, Darcy said he’s taking a “pre-planned vacation” and clarified it has nothing to do with any supposed Licht drama.

“Yes, I know what you’re thinking,” he wrote. “I’ve covered many ‘pre-planned’ vacations before. But I can assure you, this is *not* that.”