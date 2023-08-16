During Speech on Economy Biden Mentions Marjorie Taylor Greene FDR Comparison: ‘Well, Yeah’ - The Messenger
Politics.
During Speech on Economy Biden Mentions Marjorie Taylor Greene FDR Comparison: ‘Well, Yeah’

Biden also criticized Republicans for taking credit for the Inflation Reduction Act despite having voted against it a year ago

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
President Joe Biden speaks about Bidenomics in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 15, 2023. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Tuesday took a swipe at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., while promoting the Inflation Reduction Act and his economic agenda in Milwaukee.

Greene previously said in a speech that Biden's economic agenda is reminiscent of the late Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson, comments that Biden has seized on to highlight the administration's work on the economy.

“You have Marjorie Taylor Greene — the very quiet lady from Georgia,” Biden said during his speech. “Well, she’s talked about, ‘What Biden’s doing is what Roosevelt did, what Kennedy did!’ Well, yeah.”

Biden also criticized Republicans for taking credit for the Inflation Reduction Act despite having voted against it a year ago.

"The vast majority voted against the bipartisan infrastructure law," Biden said. "But that didn’t stop them from claiming credit for protecting the health of their constituents by getting rid of the lead pipes or putting to work in building new roads and bridges.”

The Biden administration has made efforts as of late to draw attention towards what it calls a successful economic agenda, dubbed “Bidenomics.”

A key point of emphasis for the administration has been the Inflation Reduction Act, a major climate change and health care bill that includes nearly $369 billion to address climate change and invest in clean energy.

